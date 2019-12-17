Gary Larson might be the longest internet holdout in history, god love him

Larson, whose beloved daily comic strip ran in papers for 15 years starting in 1980—firmly overlapping with the rise of the early Web—”is definitely still alive,” his website assures us. You might not have known this, however, if you were looking for a sanctioned destination for his cartoons online.

Up until now, that didn’t exist. For nearly two decades, the official website for “The Far Side” looked like the image below, more or less (courtesy of the Internet Archive). At one point, whoever had the keys to this cursed webpage awoke at the wheel and substituted mail-order tapes for DVDs. Maddening stuff.

That all changed today. It’s just like when the Beatles finally came around to streaming music—or, something like that. Going forward, The Far Side Dot Com will feature a random, daily selection of cartoons as well as weekly collections curated by theme, sketchbook scans, and new cartoons “every so often” starting in 2020.

Larson touched on his motives for largely avoiding the ‘net in the past (back when it was “a cute little Internet-ling, its cold, digital eyes just starting to open”), and explained his change of heart (as an artist weary of attempting to assert control over his work) in a letter published on his shiny, new site.