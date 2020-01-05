What you can learn from being asked to resign

In 2014, I was the 31-year-old CEO and founder of GoldieBlox, heralded for being a woman breaking down gender stereotypes in STEM. We made engineering toys specifically targeted at girls, and they were a hit. We had won a Super Bowl ad and had several videos go viral on top of that. I was flooded with media requests of people wanting to interview me. I even met President Obama. I finally took what I believed to be a well-deserved vacation to go to a wedding in India.

When I came back, my executive team asked me to step down as CEO. At the time, I was completely caught off guard and painfully full of self-doubt. In retrospect, it was the best thing to happen to me as a professional.

Spoiler alert: I didn’t step down as CEO. But I now understand why my team felt they had been pushed to that point. Despite the incredible accomplishments we had achieved that year, there were cracks beneath the surface. As a young company, we were experiencing some of our first major obstacles—a high-profile lawsuit, challenges at retail, and employee burnout, to name a few—and I didn’t know how to tackle them. When things start to go wrong, all fingers usually point in one direction: the top. And that was me. It was how I dealt with the confrontation that made all of the difference in the long run, and made me ultimately more deserving of my title as CEO.

Accept constructive criticism as a gift

When you’re the CEO, you’re frequently giving feedback to your employees, but it’s actually quite rare for them to give you feedback on your own performance. Granted, having your entire executive team schedule an off-site where they ask you to step down as CEO was a completely outrageous and insubordinate way of delivering that feedback. Nevertheless, I needed it.

What surprised me most about myself at that moment was how I behaved while being “under attack.” I would have assumed that in a situation like that, I’d become really defensive and angry, and try to point the blame elsewhere. But instead, I just sat there, listened to their concerns humbly, asked a lot of questions, and took full accountability. I don’t think any of them were expecting that reaction. As a result, they all felt heard and validated. If I hadn’t acted this way, I think I very well may have had my entire company walk out on me that day.

Ask yourself why you want to keep going

The confrontation required me to ask myself why I wanted to keep going after being so boldly confronted with my own shortcomings. I’ve always been my own biggest critic, and even before this encounter, I was suffering from major impostor syndrome. I was a first-time CEO and prior to founding GoldieBlox, I had never managed more than one person. All of my prior bosses were male, and I didn’t have a model of how a young woman might lead a company differently. I was constantly second-guessing whether or not I really was the right person to be at the helm, and I knew the learning curve to become the kind of CEO I wanted to be was huge.

I told my team that I understood where they were coming from, but I felt it was my calling to lead this company. GoldieBlox’s mission is to inspire girls to take risks and embrace failure as a means of learning and improving. I told my team I wanted girls to have the confidence and grit to ultimately become CEOs, and if I’m going to be true to that mission, then I need to give myself a shot. I made a commitment to my team that I would invest in an executive coach, solicit feedback from them regularly, travel less, and commit my time to work with them to solve our issues, together.