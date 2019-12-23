The 8 best men’s winter coats for any weather

A proper winter coat is one of the most important pieces of clothing you can own and worth the investment. We selected eight winter jackets from brands that you love and trust—as well as some designers you may have yet to be introduced to—that will keep you warm, dry, and looking good for all of the commutes, days spent outdoors, nights spent on the town, and winters to come.

Burberry Double-faced Cashmere Hooded Coat

A 100 percent cashmere hooded trench coat from Burberry—does it get better than that? With classic key features such as buffalo horn buttons, button-tab cuffs, and a drawcord hood, this investment piece will look incredible and keep you warm for winters to come. ($3,590)

Arc’teryx Koda Jacket

At home in the mountains and on the city streets, this Arc’teryx coat is a shield against the elements, thanks to its breathable windproof Gore-Tex Thermium shell, which repels rain and snow. Plus, it’s got smart features, such as an insulated hood and internal pockets to store your electronics. ($449)

The North Face Summit L6 Down Belay Parka

There’s nothing like a good puffy coat to make winter a little more bearable. And this puffy from The North Face is the puffy to end all others, courtesy of its water-repellent ripstop nylon (the most durable nylon shell out there) and its exceptionally warm down-fill-to-weight ratio. Plus, you can feel good about keeping yourself super-toasty, since the North Face only uses down that’s been certified responsible by Control Union. ($550)

Filson Lined Wool Cape Coat

For a winter coat that doesn’t look like a winter coat, you can’t go wrong with the pared down, workman’s look of a Filson. This 100 percent virgin wool coat is naturally water repellent and maintains its insulating properties—even when wet (which is a feat no puffy can pull off). Add in insulated, hand-warming pockets, a shoulder cape, and high-pile sherpa and you’ve got a cold-day classic coat. ($550)

Canada Goose Black Label Wedgemount Parka

This technical nylon parka from Canada Goose has a unique slim cut—but that doesn’t mean it skimps on the arctic-levels of duck feather and down insulation. Warm enough to weather sub-zero temperatures, this coat is for anyone who never wants to feel cold. Our favorite feature though? The interior backpack-inspired shoulder straps, which allow you to carry the coat hands-free by just slinging it over your shoulder. ($995)

Goldwin Hooded GORE-TEX Coat

We get it—not everyone lives in an arctic wasteland and needs a sleeping bag version of a coat for the winter. Some (more temperate) climates just call for a durable coat that can protect you from drizzly and dreary elements. That’s where the Goldwin Hooded Gore-Tex coat comes in. With a sleek Japanese design and sturdy construction, this shell offers the perfect amount of protection without any unnecessary insulation. ($1,240)