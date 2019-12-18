The 8 best women’s winter coats

Winter coats are an investment. For at least four months out of the year, we depend on them to keep us warm, protected from the elements, and looking good (because once the snow starts falling, chances are this is your outfit). We selected 8 winter coats from brands that we love and trust—as well as from designers you may have yet to be introduced to—that will keep you warm, dry, and looking good for many days spent outdoors, nights spent on the town, and winters to come. Plus, if you’re still looking for the perfect gift to give to someone in your life who needs a winter coat update, each of these picks makes for a beautiful, useful holiday present.

The North Face Transverse

The North Face Transverse is the coat that truly can do it all, and it isn’t as pricey as it seems once you factor in that it’s three coats in one—with a fully waterproof outer shell and reversible insulated bomber inner lining that can be worn together or separately. This durable piece is truly a year-round coat and can keep you warm, dry, and comfortable, whether you’re leisurely walking on a crisp morning or trudging your way through a full-fledged blizzard. ($700)

Nanushka Lenox Quilted Vegan Leather Puffer

This quilted puffer sticks out (in the most fashionable way) in a sea of black peacoats and puffers, thanks to its sleek (vegan friendly) pleather material, shapely waist tie, and gorgeously rich eggplant hue. ($881)

Everlane ReNew Long Puffer

Made of 100 percent recycled polyester, this thigh-length, hooded, water-resistant puffer (from one of our favorite brands) takes 60 plastic bottles out of the landfill and keeps you warm on blustery days when the temperature can dip down to a frigid 15 degrees. A true winter hero. ($175)

Raey Aviator Shearling Coat

Aviator jackets and winter often don’t belong in the same edit, but this special piece from Raey proved us wrong. With just a little bit of tough attitude and a few thoughtful touches (such as an extra-high standing collar lined with shearling and cinching ties to trap warmth), this shearling-lined beauty makes winter cool—and warm. ($1,200)

Aether Apparel Aura Puffer Jacket

The Aura jacket boasts an 800-fill goose down insulation—which keeps you feeling toasty at temps way below freezing—but maintains a gloriously lightweight feel. Complete with thoughtful features such as a soft-ribbed collar (no need for a scarf), interior Napoleon pockets (great for stashing a phone away from the cold), and extra-tough ripstop nylon construction, this jacket is the textbook example of what a puffy coat should be. ($550)

Burberry Cashmere Trench Coat

A Burberry trench coat is the definition of a classic capsule piece that you’ll never get rid of (this is the kind of coat that you pass down as a family heirloom). Cut with a sharp Kensington fit and constructed with a 100 percent cashmere outer, this trench is as cozy and classy as they come. Plus, it looks great no matter where you happen to be going—from the office, to a theater show, to running errands on a brisk day. ($2,990)