The 9 best women’s winter coats

Winter coats are an investment. For at least four months out of the year, we depend on them to keep us warm, protected from the elements, and looking good (because once the snow starts falling, chances are this is your outfit). We selected 9 winter coats from brands that we love and trust—as well as from designers you may have yet to be introduced to—that will keep you warm, dry, and looking good for many days spent outdoors, nights spent on the town, and winters to come. (For more cutting-edge options, check out our Most Innovative Coats of 2019). Plus, if you’re still looking for the perfect gift to give to someone in your life who needs a winter coat update, each of these picks makes for a beautiful, useful holiday present.
Lululemon 3-in-1 Parka
Designed specifically “for office travel commute,” the Lululemon 3-in-1 Parka is a chic, convertible coat that can be worn as a long, waterproof outer shell, short, easy-to-throw-on puffer, or doubled up for the coldest of days. It’s filled with certified responsible goose down, and lined with cozy fleece. The $700 price tag is an investment—but much less of one when you consider you basically get three coats in one purchase. ($700)
The North Face Transverse
You could consider the North Face Transverse Lululemon’s outdoorsy older sibling. It’s three coats in one—with a fully waterproof outer shell and reversible insulated bomber inner lining that can be worn together or separately. This durable piece is truly a year-round coat and can keep you warm, dry, and comfortable, whether you’re leisurely walking on a crisp morning or trudging your way through a full-fledged blizzard. ($700)
Nanushka Lenox Quilted Vegan Leather Puffer
This quilted puffer sticks out (in the most fashionable way) in a sea of black peacoats and puffers, thanks to its sleek (vegan friendly) pleather material, shapely waist tie, and gorgeously rich eggplant hue. ($881)
Everlane ReNew Long Puffer
Made of 100 percent recycled polyester, this thigh-length, hooded, water-resistant puffer (from one of our favorite brands) takes 60 plastic bottles out of the landfill and keeps you warm on blustery days when the temperature can dip down to a frigid 15 degrees. A true winter hero. ($175)
Raey Aviator Shearling Coat
Aviator jackets and winter often don’t belong in the same edit, but this special piece from Raey proved us wrong. With just a little bit of tough attitude and a few thoughtful touches (such as an extra-high standing collar lined with shearling and cinching ties to trap warmth), this shearling-lined beauty makes winter cool—and warm. ($1,200)
Aether Apparel Aura Puffer Jacket
The Aura jacket boasts an 800-fill goose down insulation—which keeps you feeling toasty at temps way below freezing—but maintains a gloriously lightweight feel. Complete with thoughtful features such as a soft-ribbed collar (no need for a scarf), interior Napoleon pockets (great for stashing a phone away from the cold), and extra-tough ripstop nylon construction, this jacket is the textbook example of what a puffy coat should be. ($550)
Burberry Cashmere Trench Coat
A Burberry trench coat is the definition of a classic capsule piece that you’ll never get rid of (this is the kind of coat that you pass down as a family heirloom). Cut with a sharp Kensington fit and constructed with a 100 percent cashmere outer, this trench is as cozy and classy as they come. Plus, it looks great no matter where you happen to be going—from the office, to a theater show, to running errands on a brisk day. ($2,990)
Aether Apparel Saunders Coat
Yes, you can get away with wearing a blanket in public, and the Saunders coat is here to prove it. The voluminous shape keeps a stylish look thanks to sleek seams, while the construction (reinforced taffeta treated with a water-resistant coating and goose-down insulation) ensures this coat can stand up to any winter weather. The combo makes for a grown-up version of the classic, cozy puffer you wore as a kid. ($795)
Apparis Marie Faux Fur Coat
Read any review of an Apparis faux fur coat and chances are that you’re going to come across the words “gorgeous,” “so soft,” and “I’ve received so many compliments.” The NY-based brand knows what it’s doing when it comes to luxe (but not-too-extravagant) coats that stand out from the crowd and somehow fit any occasion—from cold commutes to nights out on the town. ($340)
