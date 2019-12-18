Designing products with “human-centered” purpose

We are in the midst of a design revolution. Advancements in technologies ranging from the size of processors and the emergence of cloud computing to the emerging fields of artificial intelligence and machine learning have changed the ways companies approach their work, resulting in a deep focus on the end user from the very start.

This shift was the topic of a recent panel at the annual Fast Company Innovation Festival, where senior leaders from Lincoln, Microsoft, and Ammunition discussed how their companies have incorporated “human-oriented design” in their product development. The range of industries represented on the panel spoke to just how widespread this design evolution is. Here are four key takeaways from the session.

CONSUMER DESIRE DRIVES DESIGN

Michael Sprague, director of market, sales, and service at Lincoln, emphasized the importance of human-centered design for the automobile company. “It’s about understanding the deep-seated needs that consumers have,” he said. “Observing them, probing their needs, watching their behaviors—constantly gathering this data and then infusing it into the products and services that we offer.” Sprague added that an important thing the company discovered from its research is that consumers value time above all else, and Lincoln has made “giving time back” a central point of their design process.

Sprague pointed to the hundreds of touch points Lincoln designers considered when creating the latest iteration of the Aviator, the car company’s SUV, including time-saving, multifunctional features. “It wasn’t just understanding what happens when you’re driving your car, but also what happens before and after you press the ignition,” he said. “When the Aviator senses you approaching, the lights come on, the vehicle lowers itself to make it easier to get in—the car embraces you, as if saying, ‘Welcome back.’ Those precious saved seconds or minutes accumulate over the course of a car’s lifetime. And with Americans on track to spend 70 billion collective hours behind the wheel this year, those time savings add up.

THINK ABOUT WHAT YOUR PRODUCT DOES

Products without a clear, defined purpose don’t have a place in modern marketplaces. That’s why Microsoft’s Lauren Cascio always starts with one question when she’s designing a product: Why?

“Thinking about the scenarios that are actually useful in people’s lives is a really important part of what we do every day,” said Cascio, the design director of HoloLens, Microsoft’s mixed-reality headset. “So, we end up asking, ‘Why would we use this, and what about it matters?’ It’s really important for us to talk to our customers and give them hands-on experience with what we’re making, so we can better understand what’s working and what’s not.”

Darcy DiNucci, vice president of user-experience design at Ammunition, emphasized how purpose-driven design dictates the way designers work. “One of the services we offer to our clients is helping them understand what’s worth designing in the first place,” DiNucci said. “It’s about first principles: Why are we creating this? Why would it have these features? Are we offering anything of value to customers? You have to ask those questions before you start.”