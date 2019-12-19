How to get more black entrepreneurs venture capital investment

When I authored my MIT Sloan master’s thesis , “The Online Obstacle: A Study of African-American Enterprise on the Internet,” nearly a decade ago, it spoke to the fact that not one runaway blockbuster success of an internet company à la Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google, and other brands that have generated billions of dollars in intergenerational value has had an African-American founder.

Part of what inspired me to take up this study on the absence of blockbuster digital consumer concepts founded by black entrepreneurs was that there had been a Pew Research report that found the digital divide was closed. African-Americans as a group had experienced a notable increase in access to the internet via mobile devices. I contested this takeaway on the basis of distinguishing the access modes of consumers versus producers.

My hypothesis was that it was not for a lack of understanding of technology nor of its value, as there was and continues to be a significant presence (and some would tout an overindexing) of black consumers on a majority of these online services. It was also not fundamentally about access to knowledge or to the tools of production. Instead, it is about the “online obstacle.”

Among the collection of impediments that have historically inhibited blockbuster success for African-American-founded internet companies is access to capital. It’s an online obstacle that doesn’t originate online, and in fact it has a direct correlation to issues black entrepreneurs have spoken about for decades.

Each of the companies I studied as examples of breakout internet-based concepts, by and large, received funding of at least $500,000 within their first year of existence. And it’s not uncommon for them to have an early-stage investment in excess of a million dollars. This is certainly not to say there is a minimum level of early-stage capital for an online startup to achieve blockbuster success, but it seems reasonable to say that lower levels of startup financing among black entrepreneurs at a minimum handicap the likelihood of supersuccess.

I defined “blockbuster” status as having at least 50 million unique users and at least $25 million in third-party funding, which I found to be common among iconic companies. Looking at companies with a female founder as a proxy for improvements in diversity and inclusion in blockbuster company creation in the digital space, I came across a Crunchbase News article that showed female-founded unicorn companies did in fact all achieve at least a $500,000 investment, and in many cases such as FabFitFun and Glossier, it was multiples of that.

We need look no further than the “PayPal Mafia” for historic representation of Asian-American (Steve Chen) and Indian-American (Premal Shah) founders, and there have been others involved as founders of billion-dollar startups since.