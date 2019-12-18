Tesla’s new Cybertruck gets its own bunker

There’s no shortage of ideas coming from the mind of Elon Musk, which are fairly easily realized (no doubt thanks to a family fortune built on gems from a Zambian emerald mine ). The very wealthy, very creative entrepreneur seemingly dreams in science fiction; his latest project, the Tesla Cybertruck, is a Transformer-esque take on a more traditional pickup truck fashioned out of stainless steel and Tesla armored glass . But even though the electric car boasts an exoskeleton that reportedly is made from the same metal alloy used for SpaceX rockets , it apparently needs its own particular type of garage to keep it safe. Enter: the “Cybunker.”

The modular shelter, designed by New York-based studio Lars Büro, is meant to be an off-grid home for Tesla’s off-road e-truck; in renderings, the angular, architectural structure is shown in the middle of a dusty clearing (probably somewhere along Route 66). Much like the Cybertruck, the studio’s “Cybunker” is made of steel and armored glass.

The 1,800-square-foot hideaway is, first and foremost, designed to hold vehicles—like the Tesla Cybertruck—that don’t fit in regulation garages. It’s a staging area for the electric truck, featuring a “motherboard” in its belly that houses “utility and computer systems, cisterns, pumps, as well as a battery bank that stores all energy generated on the roof’s seamless PV cladding,” the studio explains.

The structure is infinitely customizable with extra features and a living space; Lars Büro describes it as a “hi-tech depot, ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit), or an off-grid residence, featuring skylights and storage space. Given the crucial infrastructure buried in the base of the building, it’s a good thing it’s tough monocoque structure was created with harsh environmental conditions in mind (hopefully it’s more durable than the actual Cybertruck). The aerodynamic angles of the building mirrors the Cybertruck’s outer form, but its organic interior shape diverges from the pickup truck’s aesthetics.

Currently in the engineering phase, Lars Büro plans to release pricing and availability details for the Cybunker early next year. The Tesla Cybertruck, which comes in a base model that starts at $39,900 and a luxury version that commands $69,900, is slated to go into production in late 2021.