This brilliant map of 3,500 occupations will help you find a new job based on your personality

Allow us to save you years of career anxiety: You have the skills and personality for many jobs! And some of those jobs are lucrative! You are not, for example, forever wed to a shrinking, low-paying industry that fired 7,800 people this year in a “media landslide.” Purely hypothetical.

You can find your many job options on this extremely cool, interactive Vocation Map of jobs clustered by personality profile. Simply zoom in and hover the mouse to see which cluster your current role falls in, and find which nearby roles you’d be good at.

Major career changes could be afoot for you: “university administrators” are similar to “cattlemen”; “consultants” are near “fruit growers.”

Australian researchers created the map by analyzing the Big 5 personality traits of 128,879 Twitter users based on their digital habits and language and then mapping their 3,500 occupations. As you can see from this pretty dot painting of nine occupations, each job has a specific personality profile. Tennis players, for example, are nearly opposite in personality type to scientists.

Study coauthor Paul X. McCarthy of the University of New South Wales in Sydney hopes that people will realize that jobs are more like “dating, where there are in fact a number of roles ideally suited for everyone.”