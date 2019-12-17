Meghan McCain is getting roasted for her ‘Mother of Dragons’ tweet

Here are two things you may not know about The View’s loud-and-proud cohost Meghan McCain: 1.) She is actually the daughter of late Arizona senator John McCain, and 2.) She definitely has not seen how Game of Thrones ends.

This second point came to Fast Company’s attention this morning after a soon-to-be-infamous McCain tweet.

It all started yesterday, when McCain became the subject of a viral View moment after Whoopi Goldberg told her, on-air, “Girl, please stop talking.” The clip of this interaction was circulating online all day Monday, despite the fact that this is only the latest time Meghan McCain made headlines this year for getting shut down on TV.

The story would have surely ended there had McCain merely internalized the criticism that she should maybe not talk over her cohosts quite so often. Instead, on Tuesday morning, she tweeted the following:

Good morning – to all the fellow conservative “girls” who won’t be quiet. pic.twitter.com/958DzFDAEp — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 17, 2019

In one fell dragon-swoop, McCain presented herself as a victim, a martyr, and also a triumphant Mother of Dragons-type warrior. Unfortunately for her, she doesn’t seen to know where the actual Mother of Dragons, Game of Thrones‘ Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), ended up, character arc-wise. (She ended up corrupted by her own power, slaughtering thousands of innocents before being murdered herself. And all this after doing incest with her nephew.) So, perhaps not exactly the aspirational figure of badassery McCain may have intended.

The response to her already heavily ratio’d tweet came quick and has held steady.