Meghan McCain is getting roasted for her ‘Mother of Dragons’ tweet

Here are two things you may not know about The View’s loud-and-proud cohost Meghan McCain: 1.) She is actually the daughter of late Arizona senator John McCain, and 2.) She definitely has not seen how Game of Thrones ends.
This second point came to Fast Company’s attention this morning after a soon-to-be-infamous McCain tweet.
It all started yesterday, when McCain became the subject of a viral View moment after Whoopi Goldberg told her, on-air, “Girl, please stop talking.” The clip of this interaction was circulating online all day Monday, despite the fact that this is only the latest time Meghan McCain made headlines this year for getting shut down on TV.
The story would have surely ended there had McCain merely internalized the criticism that she should maybe not talk over her cohosts quite so often. Instead, on Tuesday morning, she tweeted the following:
In one fell dragon-swoop, McCain presented herself as a victim, a martyr, and also a triumphant Mother of Dragons-type warrior. Unfortunately for her, she doesn’t seen to know where the actual Mother of Dragons, Game of Thrones‘ Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), ended up, character arc-wise. (She ended up corrupted by her own power, slaughtering thousands of innocents before being murdered herself. And all this after doing incest with her nephew.) So, perhaps not exactly the aspirational figure of badassery McCain may have intended.
The response to her already heavily ratio’d tweet came quick and has held steady.
A lot of people have encouraged the TV personality to finish watching the series before making such a comparison.
For the most part, though, people are using it as an opportunity to roast McCain for her questionable choice and its attendant implications, rather than give her a TV-watching homework assignment.
In an attempt to own the conversation around her viral View moment yesterday, Meghan McCain only owned herself.