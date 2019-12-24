13 books that CEOs think you should read in 2020

As another year comes to an end—and this time, the decade too—perhaps you’ve realized you haven’t quite made it through your reading list. If you’re starting anew in 2020 with a more realistic Goodreads challenge, you might want to consider the titles we’ve compiled below.

We asked a number of CEOs for their book recommendations going into the New Year. Here, you won’t find just business tomes, but a mix of books on leadership, history, food—and even some fiction.

Emotional Intelligence, by Daniel Goleman

When it comes to managing teams, emotional intelligence is as important as IQ, according to Amanda Nguyen, the founder and CEO of Rise, a nonprofit that advocates for sexual assault survivors. “Building a company involves treating employees as partners in building your dream,” Nguyen says. “Learning who they are, what drives them, and what makes them happy will make for a better community and workplace culture.”

The Banker’s Wife, by Cristina Alger

“One of my favorite films is The Big Short, and earlier this year, I was looking for a novel of a similar genre that is entertaining and suspenseful, while being a superfast read,” says Aleen Kuperman, the cofounder and CEO of media company Betches. “I came across The Banker’s Wife and finished it in a day. I highly recommend it if you like scandal, suspense, and the finance industry.”

Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike, by Phil Knight

“We all love to admire and aspire to be like billion-dollar brand Nike, but it’s easy to forget it too had a rocky and humble start,” says Daina Trout, the founder and CEO of Health-Ade Kombucha. “I love this book because it’s a great reminder that even the best of the best had to start at the beginning. I’m super inspired by this book because Nike was once where Health-Ade was in terms of size and struggles, so I know there is a way I can take it all the way just like [Phil] did.”

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, by Rebecca Skloot

“Our healthcare system is deeply flawed in ways that are often hard for people of privilege to comprehend,” says Joel Wishkovsky, founder and CEO of birth control delivery startup Simple Health. “This book brings you on an incredible, real-life journey that vividly paints a picture of the systems of inequality that persist in healthcare today. For anyone that is interested in solving problems in healthcare, this book dives right into the heart of issues around morality, intellectual property, healthcare access, and scientific discovery that still persist to this day.”

Accidental Presidents: Eight Men Who Changed America, by Jared Cohen

This book tells the stories of the eight vice presidents—including Teddy Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson—who were thrust into the top job after their predecessors died. “It’s a thrilling read with tales of brawls in Congress and failed assassination attempts,” says Ruzwana Bashir, founder and CEO of travel startup Peek. “Although politics feels very tumultuous right now, it reminded me that America has always been incredibly resilient through extraordinary moments of strife.”