5 New Year’s resolutions you should be making about time management

You likely already have too much to do, too many goals, too many unfinished projects, and too many disappointments from this past year.

So as you look ahead to 2020, the idea of adding more seems kind of exciting but also a bit daunting. That’s why as a time management coach, I recommend that you do the opposite. Resolve to do less, and experience your best year possible.

Less is more. Here are five resolutions to make it happen:

Do less

Take a good hard look at how you’re spending your time and see what you can eliminate, or at least reduce, in your schedule. Here are a few examples, but anything that saves you time counts:

Delegate something at work that someone else could easily do.

Quit a responsibility such as a committee, club, or leadership position.

Check social media less frequently or cut it out entirely. For many, it helps not to have the social media apps installed on their phone, so they can only check it from a computer.

Look for other small ways to streamline tasks outside of work. Order groceries online. Get things resolved by phone instead of going into a store. By items for a party pre-made instead of making them from scratch. Little choices like these can save you hours.

Resolution: I resolve to reduce activities that are okay uses of my time but that squeeze out the best uses of my time. I will not make excuses for myself like saying I don’t have enough time for exercise or sleep when I’m spending an hour or more of unproductive time on my phone each day.

Know less

It’s okay not to be up-to-date on everything. You don’t have to have seen your friend’s latest Instagram update or your colleague’s LinkedIn post. And you don’t need to read every story that shows up on your Facebook feed either. To cut down on these distractions you might:

Turn off social media notifications on your phone or uninstall social media apps altogether.

Unsubscribe from notification emails or newsletters you don’t read regularly.

Have a very boring page when you open a new browser tab. I have mine set to go to a simple Google search bar. No tempting articles requiring willpower to avoid.

Resolution: I resolve to be less aware of “interesting” things so I can be interested in and present for the people around me.