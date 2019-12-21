3 myths about creativity that are probably holding you back

As a coach who consults with leaders on how to differentiate their brand, I often recommend they share their ideas in writing. Publishing blogs on widely read platforms or penning pieces in respected business publications can help executives become recognized in their field.

Yet even accomplished professionals often feel underqualified to share their ideas more widely. One of my clients, a CEO in the healthcare industry, recently expressed a common refrain that I hear from many talented individuals: “I don’t have enough original ideas to disseminate my viewpoint as a thought leader.”

But that’s rarely the case. To find why so many accomplished individuals think so poorly of their own creative thinking skills, I spoke with Teresa Amabile, a professor at Harvard Business School, and David Burkus, author of The Myths of Creativity.

How do we define creativity, anyway?

Perhaps part of the reason so many people experience self-doubt can be traced back to how we define creativity itself. We often think of creativity as the ability to come up with unique, one-of-a-kind concepts.

But Amabile and Burkus see things differently. Amabile defines creative thinking as “how people approach problems and solutions—their capacity to put existing ideas together in new combinations,” not just come up with new ones all together.

In his book, Burkus discusses 11 false beliefs about creativity that many people hold onto as truths, even though they have been debunked by research. Below are three of these myths that I hear about most frequently when working with clients:

Myth 1: Creativity is genetic

If you haven’t pursued a career in the arts, you may erroneously assume that you aren’t a creative thinker—that it’s something you’re either born with or you’re not. As Burkus explains, “We’re eager to believe that some people are born creative and others drew from a different genetic hand.” That’s just not true. Furthermore, if you buy into the myth that creativity is genetically predetermined, you may rationalize an excuse for believing you’re not as inventive and innovative as others.