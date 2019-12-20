In 2020, social media will be less social

For the world of social media, 2020 arrives with no shortage of drama. As the U.S. presidential election cycle shifts into high gear, controversies over political ads and privacy have resurfaced, with talk of “breaking up” the big networks gaining momentum. At the same time, brand new social platforms like TikTok have emerged to give the old guard a run for its money.

How will users and networks respond to these changes? In its annual Social Media Trends Report, Hootsuite surveyed thousands of businesses and users, from small agencies to huge enterprises, to see how they plan to adapt in 2020. Here’s my take on some of the most salient findings from the report and a look at what the year ahead holds:

Social media gets less social

Considering the controversies that have surrounded social networks of late, it’s no surprise to see that users are fleeing public platforms for the relative privacy of messaging apps and closed groups. Today, 63% of people prefer sharing and talking about content in private channels, and that trend only stands to accelerate in the year ahead. Indeed, Mark Zuckerberg himself announced that “the future is private” at the 2019 F8 developer conference. Private messaging, ephemeral stories, and small groups now represent some of Facebook’s fastest growing areas.

Expect to see private and one-to-one platforms continue to thrive in 2020. Case(s) in point: the newly launched Threads from Instagram is a “camera-first messaging app that helps you stay connected to your close friends.” LinkedIn is exploring the Teammates concept to help users tighten their circle on the network and see more updates from select people. And Facebook’s new Portal device is primarily a one-to-one communication tool, supporting direct video calling via WhatsApp and Messenger.

Companies grow a backbone on social media

President Trump’s slash-and-burn tactics on Twitter, as well as the #MeToo era’s embrace of radical transparency, have jolted organizations into a realization: Operating quietly, behind closed doors, isn’t always a viable option. This mirrors demands from consumers themselves. Seventy-three percent of customers say a company’s ethics matter more than they did a year ago, while 67% of employees say they would refuse to work for an organization that did not share their values.

Translation: More businesses will see the value of finding a voice (and a backbone) on social media in the year ahead. Levi Strauss illustrates how to do this right. The company had a flawless debut on the New York Stock Exchange in March 2019—using social media and other channels to express their commitment toward the environment, gun control, LGBTQ rights, and parental leave as a competitive advantage. On the other hand, recent unsuccessful campaigns by Pepsi and Gillette show social media won’t stand for “woke washing.” Commitment to causes must be more than just skin-deep.

TikTok explodes . . . one way or the other

TikTok, the hot new social platform built around lip-syncing videos, went from obscurity to mainstream domination in 2019. It consistently ranked among the top-three most-installed apps worldwide and now boasts 800 million monthly active users. What’s behind the runaway success? A nearly unlimited ad budget ($3 million a day, by some estimates) and next gen AI for targeting users has certainly helped. But the real secret sauce may simply be that TikTok lets users run wild with creativity and have a little fun. Its goofy memes and hashtag challenges harken back to an earlier, more authentic era of social media before slickly produced Instagram influencers dominated our feeds. (Behind the scenes, however, TikTok has already seen more than its share of controversy, from concerns about child predators to outcry over its banning of content related to mass incarceration of Uighurs in China.)