Are you ready to move into a tiny house in 2020?

There’s a limited amount of land in cities, and a seemingly unlimited supply of people wanting to move into them. To fit all those urbanites in, one solution would be to build really tall apartment buildings. But in many cities, a variety of factors—from construction costs to neighborhood opposition—has made this an impossible option. So instead of really large buildings, an inverse solution has emerged: houses small enough to fit on the small parcels of land still available.

In California, a new law makes it easier to permit housing in backyards, sparking a boom in startups looking to help homeowners monetize their lawns. In Mexico, an organization is 3D printing tiny houses to give to poor residents in place of shacks. Whether the prospect of living in a tiny house intrigues you or makes your skin crawl, 2019 saw the concept gain incredible traction as a policy tool in urban planning (and some rural planning as well). But are they really a viable solution? We even talked to one longtime tiny house resident and found out that while diminutive dwellings can be a crucial part of the housing conversation, the negative effects of tiny house living certainly aren’t tiny themselves.

Here’s a recap of all the tiny houses we saw proposed as solutions:

This startup wants to put a free tiny house in your backyard

Rent the Backyard handles the permitting and construction and will get a tiny house built in your backyard in a matter of weeks. The company and the owners share the rent.

This company will turn your garage into an apartment for free—and help you rent it out

Similarly, United Dwelling aims to build tiny houses not just in backyards but in people’s garages (91% of garages are used to store junk). The company handles the conversions and splits the rent.