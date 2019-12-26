These are the worst scandals of the past decade

At the end of the year, Fast Company usually rounds up of the best and worst leadership moments of the year. But given that 2019 also marks the end of a rather eventful decade, the stakes felt higher.

Toxic work culture At the start of the decade, companies like Google seemed to have cracked work culture—or at least a version of it that promised endless perks. In some cases, an emphasis on employee bonuses may have papered over deeper culture issues. Last year, a Times report revealed Google had paid Android creator Andy Rubin $90 million when he left the company after allegations of sexual misconduct. Rubin has denied the accusations and told the Times they were part of a “smear campaign” by his ex-wife. The news sparked the Google Walkout, which drew 20,000 employees across the world and subsequent employee activism. More recently, we discovered that things at WeWork were not what they seemed. The company was riddled with financial troubles and leadership issues; cofounder and former CEO Adam Neumann reportedly called all the shots and had created a culture where employees could not challenge him. He was also accused of discrimination and harassment in multiple complaints. WeWork’s upcoming IPO was shelved, and Neumann stepped down in September. (Neumann has not commented on these allegations, but WeWork has said it will defend itself against pregnancy and gender discrimination complaints.) Of course, before WeWork, there was Uber. In early 2017, Susan Fowler penned a blog post detailing her experience of sexual harassment at Uber, which was followed by similar allegations from other Uber employees. For years, the company had embraced a growth-at-all-costs mindset, flouting laws and decreasing pay for drivers. Travis Kalanick stepped down as CEO in response to pressure from shareholders. The frat culture that led Kalanick to set guidelines for having sex with other employees extended to other startups like Zenefits, which memorably had to instruct employees not to have sex in stairwells. At American Apparel, founder and former CEO Dov Charney was dogged by sexual misconduct allegations for years, which included saving photos and videos of sex acts with employees on company computers. (Charney’s lawyer has previously called into question the claims made against him.) Charney was eventually ousted from the company for misusing company funds. Then there were the companies driven by hustle culture: In 2015, a Times exposé of Amazon‘s corporate culture—an account the company contested in a lengthy Medium post—detailed a cutthroat environment where employees reportedly wept at their desks. One of their key leadership principles, which are guidelines the company holds dear, was “customer obsession,” an idea that was also embraced by Away cofounder and former CEO Steph Korey, who recently stepped down after a report described a culture of long hours and limited time off. And we’d be remiss not to mention Elon Musk, who justified Tesla’s brutal work culture by noting he works even harder than his employees, spending nights at the factory and working 120-hour weeks. Labor issues Amazon‘s working conditions for warehouse employees have also come under fire. Most recently, an investigation by Reveal found that Amazon’s emphasis on speed and customer satisfaction had significantly impacted its rate of serious injuries, which, in many warehouses, was more than double the average in the warehousing industry. An Amazon spokesperson told Reveal its injury count is higher because the company is thorough about documenting worker injuries.

And a special mention In nearly three years of the Trump administration, we’ve witnessed a series of failures in leadership. There was the travel ban, which kicked off President Trump’s tenure and barred immigration from multiple Muslim-majority countries. Soon after, Trump tried to impede the federal investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. In 2018, the Trump administration implemented a zero tolerance policy that separated thousands of migrant children from their parents and locked hundreds of them in cages. And earlier this year, the Trump administration officially gave notice that the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change. Some of Trump’s worst moments have come in the face of tragedy. After mass shootings, the president has offered little more than thoughts and prayers; following the Charlottesville rally, he refused to denounce the white supremacists involved, instead arguing there were “very fine people on both sides.” When wildfires swept California, Trump critiqued the state’s response, and after Hurricane Maria killed 3,000 in Puerto Rico, he bragged that the government’s disaster response had been an “unsung success.“