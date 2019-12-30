These design trends ruled the 2010s. It’s time to let them go

The end of a decade is a time for reflection. Ten years is enough time for culture to truly shift, for better and for worse—and for design to follow suit.

Looking back at the 2010s, I’ve compiled a list of the reigning design trends that—while perhaps right for the time—are no longer right for where the world is going. Keep in mind that this list doesn’t cover all design disciplines, such as architecture, urbanism, product, etc., but it will take a particular look at graphic and digital design. And if I’ve missed anything, you can email your suggestions to CoDTips@fastcompany.com. These are the trends it’s time to put to bed on the cusp of a new decade.

“Bad” design by good people

The internet exploded over the past decade. Some even claim to have broken it. And what with anxiety about twitter trolls and misinformation, the proliferation of cat memes, and the infiltration of slick personal site builders (“everyone has a personal website now,” say people like myself in loathing, hushed tones), a certain nostalgia has developed among designers for a simpler time. A less web-optimized time. A time when the internet was still the wild west of weird. The 1990s.

The web design style of that period, created in part by its technological restraints, has in this decade become an artistic choice; use of the (for some reason) universally detested Comic Sans, Word Art, clip art, or simple HTML, and the sometimes antagonistically annoying UX they create, have become a rebuttal to the expectation of a “well-designed,” corporate-looking web. Take that, Squarespace!

Don’t get me wrong, antidesign as aesthetic has been done well—but like anything designed, that only happens when it is contextually purposeful. Dare I say it, but a corporation has done this trend well—Marvel created a retro ’90s site to promote the movie Captain Marvel, which was set in that decade. And dammit, Bloomberg Businessweek, nice job. The magazine’s redesign effectively contrasted the business news it covers with sparse, less-polished visuals that enlighten by poking fun at itself. But otherwise, “bad” design reads as a kind of hipster antiestablishmentism, the design equivalent of saying “~I was just being ironic~”. I get it. You are cool and different. But don’t the kids say it’s not cool if everyone’s doing it?

Gradients

I was going to originally include gradients as part of the “bad” design trend. But because it is used outside of that antidesign trend, it seemed deserving of its own spot in the list. This decade, gradients have been used on everything from antidesign projects to corporate conference identities, and for giant tech brands including Facebook and Instagram, too. They’ve shown up on streaming services such as HBO Max and millennial brands such as the CBD-infused seltzer Recess. Yes, gradients can add depth to a composition, but simpler, flat designs are more transferable, and that universality creates a sense of brand cohesion across devices of any size, making it more user-friendly, and generally more in sync with where the design industry is going.

Infinite scroll of death

Continuous scroll has become a ubiquitous and second-nature part of the 2010s web experience. When I reach the bottom of the “fold,” that is, the edge of the screen, I know to scroll down to keep reading. The top three major social media platforms—Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram—all use it. It’s commonplace on corporate sites and in web design in general today. Even Fast Company’s site uses it. But the design also promotes prolonged use, encouraging users to stay longer and read more, passively refreshing content and daylight away. Aza Raskin, who is credited with designing the infinite scroll, even says the feature was made to be “maximally addictive.” Isn’t it time to be more intentional with tech, and put our mental health first?