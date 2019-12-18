Consider these 5 things before you make a career change in 2020

Nearly six in 10 U.S. workers are looking to change something about their jobs or career in 2020, according to a new survey from Fiverr and YouGov. Younger workers are looking for even more professional change and growth when compared to other age groups. Over 67% of millennial workers said they are looking for something different.

This information is staggering but not necessarily surprising given that the way people work has changed dramatically in the past decade. People no longer have jobs for life. Companies and the workforce must adapt and be dynamic in order to be a part of the future job market. This likely led to the rise in freelancing over the years.

I’ve made a fantastic career for myself first as a strategic recruiter for Memorial Hermann Health System, the largest not-for-profit health system in southeast Texas, and more recently as a freelancer on Fiverr helping people with their career moves. Whether someone is taking the leap into the world of freelancing, starting their own business, or looking to change an aspect of their current job and/or their career path, here is what I recommend considering before making a change in 2020.

What are you passionate about, and what’s important to you?

Our likes and dislikes change a lot over time, whether it’s the food we eat, the music we listen to, or even the people we choose to hang out with. That’s why before making a change, it’s always a good idea to reflect on what you feel strongly about in your life and career. Think about what you like to do outside of work. But also think about the things you like about your job and how those could transfer elsewhere. Do you travel a lot, does your company provide the opportunity to work remote, do you get to pursue passion projects?

Even if the company you work for or the work you do isn’t something you want to continue, there may be aspects that you enjoy and want to keep. It’s also important to have a clear and meaningful purpose that you find emotionally engaging. What do you really need from your work? To make a difference? To become financially independent? You should be able to answer these questions.

Have you connected with people who could help you?

After you’ve identified your passion and thought about what you really need from a job, it’s time to network, network, network. But it’s not always about going to meetups and expensive conferences. Say someone has decided they want to move into the world of photography. A great way for them to network would be to direct message influencers they follow on Instagram and ask them how they got started. Want to pursue a career in marketing? Reach out to someone on Linkedin or via email who works at your favorite company and introduce yourself. In many cases, people will appreciate the extra effort you’ve put in to connect with them and are happy to share advice, tips, etc. on how to get started in the industry

What small goals can you set for yourself?

Let’s use the photography example from above. You may not be able to quit your job and travel the world taking photos just yet, but if that’s what you’re looking to do, make an effort to travel more and take photos on the weekends. Whatever your end goal is, whether it’s to change the company you work for, increase the flexibility you have at work, or work remotely more often, every time you muster up the confidence to ask your boss to work from home or send out your résumé to a new company, reward yourself. One thing I did for myself this year was to buy myself a Pandora bracelet. Throughout the year I set small goals for myself. Whenever I met a goal, I bought a charm for that bracelet. It might take me years to fill it up, but once I do, I can tell you, it’ll be the most rewarding feeling.