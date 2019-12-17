Coca-Cola’s Insiders Club is already full. Maybe read the fine print before joining the wait list

Subscription boxes are all the rage these days, so it makes sense that a multinational beverage giant like Coca-Cola would want to capitalize on the trend. Of course, one of the key ingredients for this popular consumer model is that you keep up with demand.

That does not seem to have been the case for Coca-Cola, which yesterday announced a new subscription service called “Insiders Club,” through which it lets people sign up to have new drinks delivered to their homes before they arrive on store shelves. The boxes, with items handpicked by Coca-Cola at its “sole discretion,” will arrive once a month for the next six months.

To join the club, consumers had the choice of paying $10 a month or $50 up front. The problem is, the club was only open to 1,000 people—and it filled up fast! Within hours of Coke first tweeting about the service, people were already complaining on Twitter that they’d missed the window.

Now, when you visit the Insiders Club website, there’s a message inviting people to join a wait list, with Coke promising to let those patient folks know when more slots open up.

When exactly will that be? I’ve reached out to Coca-Cola for more information and will update this post if I hear back.

In the meantime, if you’re thinking about joining the wait list, read the fine print: First, know that Coca-Cola will want your email and date of birth, and in order to sign up, you’ll have to agree to all the terms and conditions on Coke’s website.

That’s assuming you even can sign up. When I put my email in, I received a vague message back saying “cannot opt in the user.”