5 ways you may be more dismissive than you intend to be

In an average work day, your attention is likely pulled in many directions—your inbox, preparing for that 2 p.m. presentation, Slack, filling in for your sick colleague, answering another question from John in marketing, who keeps popping by your desk unannounced. So it’s no wonder that we are sometimes more dismissive than we intend.

While occasional brusqueness is bound to happen from time to time, it’s certainly something to be aware of, since brushing people off—verbally or not—can impact your career. At its worst, it can indicate a lack of compassion and diminished emotional intelligence, according to Daniel Vahab, career expert and president of DRF Staffing.

So if you’re looking to brush up on your oh-so-critical soft skills in 2020, take a moment to think about the ways you could be coming across unintentionally dismissive in the workplace:

You’re always on your phone

While our ever-connected devices provide instant updates on work and personal matters alike, checking our phones can be a mindless habit—or even a safety blanket when faced with a potentially awkward social interaction. When we are scrolling on our phones, rather than listening to a subordinate express their opinion or a colleague’s presentation in a meeting, it gets noticed.

If you’re in charge of other people, it can sets a negative precedent, resulting in a ripple effect within your team. “Everyone is constantly on their devices. . . . It can cause us humans to be, well, less human with one another,” says Vahab. “[It] shows that you’re not fully engaged and don’t seem to care about the conversation or presentation.”

Instead, make a point to disconnect from your device during important interactions and one-on-ones to not only create an example but to be courteous of others, as well.

You’re constantly late

Your friends may be used to your tardiness, and thus, plan around the fact you’ll be 15 minutes late to dinners or parties. But in a professional setting, not being mindful of your arrival is a fast way to damage your reputation. Nothing screams ‘my time is more valuable than yours’ than consistently being tardy—especially when you’re the one asking for the gathering, says Amanda Augustine, career expert for TopResume.