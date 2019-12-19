Here is the single image that sums up the 2010s

Sometimes an image tidily sums up the magnitude of a moment, preserving it for posterity and future study like a Jurassic Park mosquito trapped in amber.

On that day, two people could look at the same object and see something radically different, a duality that may have cracked open a hole in the floor of the sea and let prehistoric megalodons slip through. Everything that has happened in the back half of the decade, the Trump half if you will, has happened in two separate realities, filtered through two separate perspectives—and both sides couldn’t be more sure that their side represents the truth. On the day of The Dress, people would half-jokingly talk about it in absolutes. They wouldn’t just say, “To me, The Dress looks blue and black,” they would say, “Who even are these monsters who think it could be white and gold?” That level of certitude has pervaded how we talk about everything now, politically and otherwise. Even when the point of something is its subjectivity—like, say, art, for instance—people tend to put themselves on the right side of the issue, and everyone who disagrees with them on the wrong one. The Dress remains, nearly five years later, a potent symbol of virality and polarization. It is something everybody saw, disagreed on, and felt very extremely strong about. That’s how everything happens now, from the impeachment hearings to the #MeToo men to Star Wars opinions. We are more connected than ever, and we couldn’t be further divided.