John Mulaney made a kids variety special for Netflix about death—and it’s incredible

I mean, the kid has a point: Drowning is a legitimate fear for anyone. It seems like a horrible way to spend one’s final moments on Earth, and only a liar would guarantee that swimming skills can protect against a watery death in every situation. Watching an adorable, bespectacled tot in a fuzzy sweater with snails on it wrestle with that grim reality isn’t very funny, but it certainly grabs your attention.

Thus begins John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, the most unusual comedy special of 2019, and definitive proof that studio executives should always give John Mulaney money to do whatever the hell he wants.

When a September profile of the comedian in Esquire announced his next project would be a variety show starring children, I was personally disappointed. Mulaney is among the finest and most consistent stand-ups working today. What fan wouldn’t want a new hour from him on as regular a basis as possible? Of course, Mulaney also does a lot in comedy beyond stand-up. He’s part of the creative team behind Documentary Now!, along with an A-list roster of fellow semi-recent SNL vets. He lends his voice to Big Mouth and added some extra levity to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse last year. He also appears to be the only former SNL writer who can come back and host the show just about whenever, to promote nothing in particular. Obviously, if someone with Mulaney’s comedic range wants to make a children’s variety show instead of a new hour of stand-up, you can trust that it’s going to be funny.

The very good news is that it’s also, at least in this case, charming, dazzling, and surprisingly moving.

John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch is “a show for kids, by adults, with kids present,” as the host says during an introductory scene. It’s similar in form to the sadly bygone edutainment kids shows such as 3-2-1-Contact that Mulaney grew up on, but very much its own beast. According to a recent interview, the creator was inspired when longtime collaborator Marika Sawyer played him some music from the Maurice Sendak musical, Really Rosie, featuring backup assistance from a crew called “the Nutshell Kids.” Once he was set on the idea, Mulaney sought assistance from New York’s Roundabout Theatre Company to cast 15 preternaturally talented kids, ages 8 to 13, to be Sack Lunch Bunch-ers. He and Sawyer then wrote an hour and change of freewheeling sketches, bits, and songs that remain true to the spirit of the source material, but filtered entirely through the sensibilities of their creators and informed by the personalities of their young collaborators. They also put together a bespoke set of guest stars, including Natasha Lyonne, Richard Kind, and Jake Gyllenhaal (in fully deranged Okja mode).

Just as Documentary Now! is more a faithful tribute to documentaries than a parody of them, the Sack Lunch Bunch is only somewhat a satire of kids shows. There’s perhaps a dash of early-aughts Sesame Street send-up Wonder Showzen in the tweaked recreation of certain tropes, but without the psychedelic nihilism or mean-spiritedness. Instead, there’s a purity and joy that comes across, especially in the songs. Co-written with Emmy-winning composer Eli Bolin, these are full-scale Broadway numbers, culled from Mulaney childhood fixations such as whether flowers exist at night. They’re not all funny necessarily, but they’re imaginatively staged, industrial-strength sticky, and belted with gusto by America’s Next Top Theater Kids. (Along with ringers such as Hadestown’s André De Shields and, uh, David Byrne.)