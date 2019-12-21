87 hours of TV (and movies) to binge this holiday season

Time vortexes truly do exist. There’s always a day or two between Christmas and New Year’s when it is physically impossible to tell what day of the week it is, let alone the date or the time. Could be Thursday evening. Maybe it’s Saturday afternoon. Who even knows anymore? Wake me when it stops being dark out or there’s more food.

On unofficial days like these, which tend to also be filled with heavy snow and visiting family, the best thing to do sometimes is curl up with a universal remote and an open mind and soak in some content. Considering that there are far more options available now than anyone could get through in one lifetime, this is not always as easy to do as it sounds.

For anyone struggling with what 2019 TV shows and movies are worth watching before 2020 arrives, here are 87 hours of binge-worthy programming for this holiday season. If you can’t find something good here to watch with your family, friends, or self, maybe it’s time to actually go outside. Time permitting.

Funny TV shows

Put-Your-Phone-Down Movies

Dolemite is My Name (on Netflix) – Eddie Murphy is back in a big way in this crackling biopic about dynamic Dolemite creator Rudy Ray Moore.

Brittany Runs a Marathon (on Amazon Prime) – Jillian Bell shines in an inspiring comedy about getting one’s life together.

The Irishman (on Netflix) – An up-and-coming director made a gangster movie with a few rising stars. Maybe you’ve heard of it?

Peterloo (on Amazon Prime) – Mike Leigh’s thought-provoking film about the titular massacre, which also has some relevance to modern times.

The Perfection (on Netflix) – A horrifying surprise that went under the radar, starring Get Out’s Allison Williams.

Us (on HBO) – Speaking of Get Out, director Jordan Peele followed up his debut with this head-scratching hit that will have you literally seeing double (because you’ll want to watch it twice).

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (on Netflix) – A worthy coda to one of the best TV shows of the past 15 years.

The Report (on Amazon Prime) – A gripping thriller about the Pentagon Papers, starring the ever-present Adam Driver.

Marriage Story (on Netflix) – Speaking of Adam Driver, he and Scarlett Johansson create a realistically disintegrating married couple in Noah Baumbach’s latest.

Little (on HBO) – It’s the movie Big but in reverse and starring Issa Rae.

Steven Universe: The Movie (on Hulu) – One of the more imaginative kid shows around got a fantastic movie.

I Lost My Body (on Netflix) – The most poignant animated French film you will see this year.

Long Shot (on HBO) – Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron star in this year’s most criminally underlooked romantic comedy.

The Lonely Island Presents Bash Brothers (on Netflix) – The dudes from Lonely Island reinvent major league baseball history.

Stand-up specials

Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh (on HBO) – A must-see for anyone who even knows someone who’s suffered from depression.

Emily Heller: Ice Thickeners (on YouTube) – The hilarious comic and Barry writer/producer brings it in this Comedy Central special.

Julio Torres: My Favorite Shapes (on HBO) – Nobody does comedy quite like SNL writer Julio Torres, and this singular special reveals why.

Mike Birbiglia: The New One (on Netflix) – The master of long-form comedic storytelling goes to Broadway.

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah (on Netflix) – The comedy superstar gets personal.

Headier viewing