Why small businesses should start marketing on day one

We know first-hand that starting a small business can be a tough, time-consuming process. But no matter where you are on your business journey, it’s important to remember that you’re not going through it alone. There are thousands of other entrepreneurs around the world who are experiencing many of the same thoughts, concerns, victories, and setbacks.

In the summer of 2019, Mailchimp teamed up with a research firm and conducted surveys with over 500 small business owners. They wanted to learn as much as we could about their experiences. In this report, they reveal key insights, including:

How to conquer the uncertainty around starting a business

The importance of developing a customer pipeline

Why it’s never too early for small businesses to start marketing

This research was commissioned by Mailchimp and administered by Hall & Partners-;a third-party, independent research firm-;between June 28-July 9, 2019. Each entrepreneur was asked to indicate the actions they took while starting their business and rank the significance of the milestones achieved along the way.