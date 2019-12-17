For the love of God, don’t buy that ugly Christmas sweater

I don’t want to kill the holiday spirit here, but I beseech you not to buy Brita’s new ugly sweater. In fact, don’t buy any ugly Christmas sweater.

Brita, which sells reusable water bottles equipped with built-in filters, has launched a line of ugly $24.99 sweaters on Amazon. The sweaters, bundled with a bottle, are purportedly designed to draw attention to the scourge of disposable plastic bottles on our planet. Instead of the usual images of reindeer and Christmas trees, Brita’s sweaters feature images of water bottles floating in the ocean, among fish, sharks, and polar bears, all in a festive Fair Isle pattern.

“Most people don’t realize plastic water bottles take 450 years to decompose, so each design showcases the long-term impact of plastic water bottles on the environment,” says Jennifer Reilly, associate director of brand engagement at the Clorox Company, which owns Brita. “With the ugly holiday sweater trend gaining momentum year after year, Brita saw this as a timely, memorable way to get people talking about the issue of single-use plastics.”

It’s true that single-use plastic bottles are polluting our planet. Every single minute, more than a million plastic bottles are sold globally, and in the United States, only 30% of them are recycled. The rest likely end up in landfills. Since plastic does not biodegrade, it does not return to the earth, but rather breaks into small pieces while releasing greenhouse gases. And every year, 8 million metric tons of plastic will be swept away from the waste stream into the ocean, where sea creatures might mistake it for food and choke on it. (If they ingest it, it will end up in the human food chain, harming our health, too.)

Plastic pollution is a serious issue, one that Brita and other companies should be drawing attention to. But here’s the problem: With this ugly sweater, Brita is actively contributing to the very problem it is railing against. It’s a marketing ploy masquerading as an environmental crusade. But Brita’s not the only culprit here. Retailers across the apparel industry, including Tipsy Elves, Ugly Christmas Sweaters, and Amazon, churn out millions of ugly sweaters every year. And each sweater is, by definition, bad for the planet.

Put bluntly: The ugly sweater is everything that is wrong with fast fashion. At best, it will be brought out once a year for a holiday event or two—a novelty item meant to get a couple of laughs at a party. At worst, it may get tossed after just one use.

Reilly makes the case that the Brita sweater is designed to be a long-term purchase. “Made in limited quantity from recycled plastic, Brita’s sweater is meant to be something you keep,” she says. “It’s a reminder of why we all should ditch single-use plastic that will, unfortunately, likely be relevant for years to come.”