‘Girl, please stop talking’: Whoopi Goldberg shuts down Meghan McCain on ‘The View’

While discussing Donald Trump’s impeachment hearings, things got heated on today’s The View, as usual. However, it seems like cohost Meghan McCain’s incessant need to yell over people finally made resident peacekeeper Whoopi Goldberg snap.

Y’all wanna see a dead body? pic.twitter.com/uPzqUYCG2P — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 16, 2019

After cohost Sunny Hostin wrapped up her point about the hypocrisy of Republicans voting to convict Bill Clinton on perjury but bend over backwards to acquit Trump for his call with Ukraine to allegedly gather information on political rivals, McCain launched into some half-baked explanation about her job as a political analyst. Soon enough, Hostin and McCain were talking over each other (again, as usual) until Goldberg intervened. Not taking the hint, McCain kept yelling over everyone, which pushed Goldberg to issue the shush heard ’round the world: “Girl, please stop talking! Please stop talking right now.”

McCain threatened not to talk for the rest of the show, to which Goldberg cooly replied, “I’m ok with that if you’re going to behave like this.”

But McCain kept on talking, so a clearly frustrated Goldberg threw to commercial.

