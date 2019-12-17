Why bots are becoming the best way to talk about mental health at work

As the leader of an AI company, I’m often concerned with the ethics of our technology. We always seek to empower users by giving them access to internal information–not making them feel frustrated, nervous, or alienated. That focus is consistently underscored as more and more HR teams adapt to trusting AI to handle frequent employee requests.

However, convincing HR professionals is only part of the battle. As employees start to feel more comfortable with engaging with AI, there’s added sensitivity when broaching private matters like maternity leave, 401(k) rollovers, and sabbaticals. That sensitivity is even greater as we deal with one of the most historically taboo topics in our society: mental health. The good news is that early data shows employees are increasingly more comfortable speaking directly with bots about deeply personal issues.

While Spoke requests are private and siloed for every organization, we are able to look at anonymous, aggregated data across hundreds of companies, which helps train the AI to better understand human intent. When segmenting that data for wellness queries–intent models folding in terms like “mental health,” “depression,” “burnout,” “anxiety,” and others–there’s been a 410% percent spike in 2019 compared to 2018.

In other words, employees are starting to seek out their companies’ respective mental health resources more often, and those conversations are increasingly starting via AI. Additionally, after an employee engages with AI on mental-health-related issues, he or she is significantly more likely to do it again, according to the data.

So, what are the drivers of this trend, and why are they of critical importance to employers?

While multiple studies have suggested that there is less stigmatization associated with mental health–especially among younger generations–many experts have noted that we still need to do a better job talking about mental health at work. This is especially true as these younger generations become the base of the workforce. CNBC recently reported that a shocking number of millennials and Gen Z employees have quit a job because of mental health reasons, and the productivity drain from a stressed workforce is a daunting challenge.

This basic need for compassion and empathy toward coworkers is also supported by the economic math. A 2019 study by the World Health Organization on mental health in the workplace concluded: “for every U.S. $1 put into scaled up treatment for common mental [challenges], there is a return of U.S.$ 4 in improved health and productivity.”