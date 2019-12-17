The Ice Age tar pits of Los Angeles are getting a fresh new design

2.6 million years ago, the Ice Age occurred, and saw our planet being mostly covered with frosty glaciers. Wooly mammoths and saber-toothed tigers grazed freely around central Los Angeles, and were preserved at the corner of present day Wilshire Boulevard and Curson Avenue at a site known as the LaBrea Tar Pits. (Brea is the Spanish word for “tar.”) The area produced these naturally-occurring seeps of bubbling black crude oil for tens of thousands of years, and the mammals that roamed down this now-urban corridor were caught, fatally, by the thick deposits of sticky asphalt, which swallowed them slowly like quicksand. Unable to escape, their bones were preserved, like insects in amber.

These onyx tar seeps are the only active, urban Ice Age excavation site in the world, and have existed as a paleontological research facility since 1913. Over the years, several skeleton samples and bits of plant matter have been discovered in this living museum, and in the mid-1970s, the George C. Page Museum was built next to the site to display the findings and educate the public—making this site an effortless collapsing of history, science, and design.

In an effort to further develop the rich legacy of this urban ecological hub, the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County (NHMLAC) announced that Weiss/Manfredi, a multidisciplinary architecture firm, will redesign the 13-acre campus holding 50,000 years of scientific history.

Currently, the LaBrea Tar Pits exist as a cultural destination, albeit a somewhat forgotten one. They are so casually tucked on a major avenue—and are decidedly easy to miss thanks to their largely subterranean existence—that unless you’re in the mood to do some digging, you might just pass them by. This, of course, belies the magnitude of what they’ve contributed to scientific history, like the discovery of dire wolf, bison, and giant ground sloth fossil deposits as recently as 2006. Weiss/Manfredi’s redesign will play a crucial role in revitalizing the under-sung site, and will attract visitors old and new to the tar seeps—a pitch black abyss that can seem more foreboding than inviting.

“A lot of people have been to the tar pits once,” says Weiss.”

“Because it’s an active paleontological site, there may be opportunities for new discoveries. One of the things we wanted to do is create a simple, clear loop system..without creating a site that was so precious that it couldn’t be altered,” says Michael Manfredi, principal at Weiss/Manfredi. “Three interconnected loops are the backbone of the site in terms of how people will move [through it], but beyond that there’s lots of opportunity for discovery. It’s going to be a living museum…it won’t be frozen in time. We want to create a museum that’s actually alive.”

The design turns on the axis of a triple mobius shape. It’s an intrinsically flexible plan for the multi-faceted urban site, and it’s thematically at home in a cultural destination focused on human evolution and the passage of time. The loops of the mobius connect different moments on the site, uniting the past with the present through architectural arches that bridge the ancient tar pits and the newer, updated elements of the museum to come. The proposed use of glass, and winding, wooden walkways, will help to create a comprehensive experience, allowing uninterrupted exploration of the site.

Another aim of the new design involves synthesizing the scientific history of the tar pits with the science and discoveries at the site today—work that is pertinent to the public on a rapidly-warming planet. “Not only are the big mammoths being discovered, but the paleobotanical discoveries are giving us more [answers] to climate change–the more urgent scientific questions,” says Marion Weiss, principal at Weiss/Manfredi.