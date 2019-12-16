These are the most downloaded apps and games of the 2010s

It’s just a few more weeks to go and we’ll not only be closing out another year but another decade. In the 2010s, the single biggest thing that dominated tech was apps—those glorious little programs that make our smartphones smart.

But have you ever wondered just what the most popular apps of the past decade were? App market research firm App Annie has, and they’ve just released a report revealing the most downloaded apps of the 2010s as well as the apps that had the highest consumer spend. The rankings are based on combined iOS and Android usage.

The most downloaded apps the 2010s

Perhaps surprising no one, Facebook was the most downloaded app of the decade. But not only did Facebook have the most downloaded app of the decade, but the company also holds the top four spots with Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram coming in at #2, #3, and #4, respectively.

The apps with the highest consumer spend of the decade

Facebook may have the most downloaded apps, but the apps that had the highest consumer spend of the 2010s belong to other companies. App Annie says Netflix holds the #1 spot. Somewhat surprisingly, Tinder came in at #2—well ahead of other apps like Spotify (#7) and HBO Now (#9).

The most downloaded games of the 2010s

The top game of the last decade is perhaps the biggest surprise from App Annie’s report. The most downloaded game of the 2010s is a game called Subway Surfers. It beat out other games like Candy Crush Saga (#2), Clash of Clans (#5), and Fruit Ninja (#9).

App Annie says the reason Subway Surfer claimed the #1 spot was thanks to its popularity in India over the past decade. Indian downloads of the game made up 15% of the game’s total downloads.

App Annie’s full report can be read here. But be warned: Doing so might give you a case of nostalgia for some apps and games long forgotten.