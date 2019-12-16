We’ve got the scoop on last-minute shipping deadlines

This year’s holiday shopping season was the shortest since 2013, with six fewer days to prepare than the average season. So whether you were ready with your shopping list, Cyber Monday codes, and gift wrapping right after the turkey was put away, or you’re more of a procrastinator, you might be feeling crunched time. Thankfully, it’s not too late to get gifts for those people still on your list—many companies will ship right up until this weekend.
To make things easier, we rounded up all the brands that have shipping deadlines that ensure your gifts can still make it to your home by December 25.
Walmart
Shipping deadline: December 20 by 2 p.m. for two-day
Free shipping over $35
While Walmart may not be the first place to come to mind when you think of great holiday presents, a few of their offerings may surprise you—and the shipping deadline of December 20 is tough to beat. Shop go-to gifts like the cult favorite Instant Pot cooker ($79), the Heng Balance Lamp (a Reddot Award winning design) ($50), a practical Dyson Cordless Vacuum ($169), or lux fragrances like Burberry Brit ($38.79).
Best Buy
Shipping deadline: December 20 by 10:30 a.m.
Best Buy has a ton of tech you can still snag before your gift exchange including deals on a HP Sprocket 2nd Edition Instant Printer, which turns your phone into a Polaroid camera ($80), a new Macbook Air ($1,100), and Garmin’s Forerunner 235 GPS smart watch ($170)—just to name a few.
Macy’s
Shipping deadline: December 21 by 11:59 p.m. EST
Sure, you can get all the department store classics from Macy’s (like a Lancôme beauty box or Tommy Hilfiger parka). But Macy’s also carries a few unexpected goodies, too—like second generation Apple Airpods ($199), Beats by Dr. Dre Studio 3 headphones ($350), and even wine (prices vary).
Target
Shipping deadline: December 20 by 12 p.m. local time for free two-day shipping
Get same-day delivery or free order pickup through 12/24
Target has plenty of great gifting options if you’re still on the hunt. We recommend checking out the Ultimate Ears WonderBoom Wireless Speaker (this soldier of a portable speaker is a FC favorite, $50), the Wondershop Hot Sauce Set ($15), or the thoughtful Nature: Collaborations in Design book ($26).
Bloomingdale’s
Shipping deadline: December 21 by 11:59 p.m. EST
Another department store savior, Bloomingdale’s guarantees to get gifts like a Gucci mini bag ($980), a classic Coach bi-fold wallet ($175), or classic Rimowa luggage (starting at $950) under your tree for Christmas, as long as you order before midnight of December 22.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
Shipping deadline: December 18
Free shipping over $25
Whether you’re looking for a new puffy jacket from The North Face ($74.25), Ultraboost running shoes from Adidas (starting at $120), or a super-techy treadmill for your home gym from NordicTrack ($2,300), Dick’s Sporting Goods is an unlikely holiday hero.
L.L. Bean
Shipping deadline: December 22 by 12 p.m. EST (shipped to a street address)
Free shipping on $50 or more
L.L. Bean has a shipping deadline that’s later than most brands—allowing you to scoop up a pair of classic Bean Boots (starting at $99) or outdoor equipment—like a rolling ski bag ($199) or a traditional wooden sled for the kids ($179)—before time runs out.
Shutterfly
Shipping deadline: December 17
Despite popular nomenclature, a last-minute gift does not have to be thoughtless. Shutterfly allows you to make personalized photo books, canvas prints, and even iPhone cases that make for an extra-special gift.
Ulta
Shipping deadline: December 18 at 1 p.m. EST
Free shipping over $35
For the beauty guru on your shopping list, look no further than Ulta. The beauty store has last-minute opportunities to snag a Drybar blow-dryer brush ($150) for at-home blowout looks, a hydrating trio set from Kiehl’s ($45), and a KKW Beauty makeup bundle ($150).
Zappo’s
Shipping deadline: December 17
Free shipping on all orders
Whether you’re looking for classic waterproof Ugg boots ($200) or new Nike Pegasus shoes for the gym ($130), Zappo’s can get your gifts to you on time.
Shipping your own gifts to loved ones far and wide? Here are the shipping deadlines for UPS, FedEx, and USPS.
UPS
Ground Shipping
December 13
3-Day Select
December 19
Next Day Air
December 23
FedEx
Ground and home delivery
December 16
Express Saver
December 19
2-Day Shipping
December 20
OverNight
December 23
Same Day
December 25
USPS
Retail Ground
December 14
First Class Mail
December 20
Priority Mail
December 21
Priority Mail Express
December 23
