We’ve got the scoop on last-minute shipping deadlines

This year’s holiday shopping season was the shortest since 2013, with six fewer days to prepare than the average season. So whether you were ready with your shopping list, Cyber Monday codes, and gift wrapping right after the turkey was put away, or you’re more of a procrastinator, you might be feeling crunched time. Thankfully, it’s not too late to get gifts for those people still on your list—many companies will ship right up until this weekend.

To make things easier, we rounded up all the brands that have shipping deadlines that ensure your gifts can still make it to your home by December 25.

Walmart

Shipping deadline: December 20 by 2 p.m. for two-day

Free shipping over $35

While Walmart may not be the first place to come to mind when you think of great holiday presents, a few of their offerings may surprise you—and the shipping deadline of December 20 is tough to beat. Shop go-to gifts like the cult favorite Instant Pot cooker ($79), the Heng Balance Lamp (a Reddot Award winning design) ($50), a practical Dyson Cordless Vacuum ($169), or lux fragrances like Burberry Brit ($38.79).

Best Buy

Shipping deadline: December 20 by 10:30 a.m.

Best Buy has a ton of tech you can still snag before your gift exchange including deals on a HP Sprocket 2nd Edition Instant Printer, which turns your phone into a Polaroid camera ($80), a new Macbook Air ($1,100), and Garmin’s Forerunner 235 GPS smart watch ($170)—just to name a few.

Macy’s

Shipping deadline: December 21 by 11:59 p.m. EST

Sure, you can get all the department store classics from Macy’s (like a Lancôme beauty box or Tommy Hilfiger parka). But Macy’s also carries a few unexpected goodies, too—like second generation Apple Airpods ($199), Beats by Dr. Dre Studio 3 headphones ($350), and even wine (prices vary).



Target

Shipping deadline: December 20 by 12 p.m. local time for free two-day shipping

Get same-day delivery or free order pickup through 12/24

Target has plenty of great gifting options if you’re still on the hunt. We recommend checking out the Ultimate Ears WonderBoom Wireless Speaker (this soldier of a portable speaker is a FC favorite, $50), the Wondershop Hot Sauce Set ($15), or the thoughtful Nature: Collaborations in Design book ($26).

Bloomingdale’s

Shipping deadline: December 21 by 11:59 p.m. EST

Another department store savior, Bloomingdale’s guarantees to get gifts like a Gucci mini bag ($980), a classic Coach bi-fold wallet ($175), or classic Rimowa luggage (starting at $950) under your tree for Christmas, as long as you order before midnight of December 22.