46 gifts you can still get delivered before December 25

This year’s holiday shopping season was the shortest since 2013, with six fewer days to prepare than the average season. So whether you were ready with your shopping list, Cyber Monday codes, and gift wrapping right after the turkey was put away, or you’re more of a procrastinator, you might be feeling crunched for time. Thankfully, it’s not too late to get gifts for those people still on your list—many companies will ship right up until this weekend.

To make things easier, we rounded up all the brands that have shipping deadlines that ensure your gifts can still make it to your home by December 25.

Anthropologie

Shipping deadlines: December 20 for standard shipping, December 23 for overnight

Anthropologie’s website is a treasure trove of beautiful clothes, housewares, and adorable gifts. A set of gorgeous Voluspa candles ($98) is sure to please any host, and an artisan wooden serving bowl will be welcome in any foodie’s kitchen ($125-295). For the fashionista in your life, try a New Year’s Ever-ready, uber-trendy faux fur coat in a classic neutral ($170) or a more daring print ($228)–or gift a perfect night staying in with a luxurious faux fur blanket, instead ($128).

Shopbop and East Dane

Shipping deadline: December 18 for free three-day

Hit up the online retailer’s smartly curated gift guides for for all your winter bling, such as chunky hoop earrings from cult brand Shashi ($55), a pair of on-trend suede leopard-print gloves ($160), and a silk sleep set from Stella McCartney that happens to be on sale (from $147). For men, you can find a pair of stylish waterproof Sorel boots ($190), leather accessories from Coach (from $95), and a sleek black corduroy sherpa jacket from Vince ($395).

Urban Outfitters

Shipping deadline: December 20 by 1 p.m. EST for standard, December 23 by noon EST for rush

If you’re still stumped on a gift for a teen or twenty-something, Urban Outfitters is home to all the trendy gifts you need. Bring VSCO filters into real life with an old school Polaroid camera ($140), or give a music fan the gift of exceptional sound quality with a pair of Master and Dynamic wireless Bluetooth headphones ($250) and record player with updated speakers and connectivity ($180). Got a budding beauty guru? Mini beauty refrigerators are all the rage ($60).

Nordstrom

Shipping deadline: December 22 by noon for free standard shipping on qualifying merchandise

The department store has loads of playful gift ideas, including a pair of cheeky Comme des Garçon x Converse Chuck Taylors ($135), classic Ray-Ban aviators (from $153), and Le Labo scents (from $82). Shopping for a design lover? There’s plenty of options for the home, such as a retro portable record player ($69.95), a gorgeous electric kettle from Stagg ($149), and a retro juicer in candy-colored shades ($169.95).

Walmart

Shipping deadline: December 20 by 2 p.m. for two-day

Free shipping over $35

While Walmart may not be the first place to come to mind when you think of great holiday presents, a few of their offerings may surprise you—and the shipping deadline of December 20 is tough to beat. Shop go-to gifts like the cult favorite Instant Pot cooker ($79), the Heng Balance Lamp (a Reddot Award winning design) ($50), a practical Dyson Cordless Vacuum ($169), or lux fragrances like Burberry Brit ($38.79).