Here’s everything we know about Microsoft’s Xbox Series X

Microsoft has shown off its eagerly anticipated next-generation Xbox gaming console. Microsoft officially began talking about the next-gen Xbox earlier this summer, when it was referred to by its code name “Project Scarlett.” But now the company has officially unveiled the new Xbox to the public. Here are six things we know about it:
- The new console will be called the Xbox Series X. It is the successor to the Xbox One X, which came out in 2017.
- Though Microsoft is showing off the Xbox Series X now, it won’t go on sale until the holiday season in 2020. Yep, you’ve got a year to wait.
- The Xbox Series X features a monolithic design, but it will be able to stand upright or on its side.
- Microsoft says the Xbox Series X will have up to four times the processing power of the Xbox One X and will support 4K gaming up to 120FPS, a custom AMD processor, and a solid-state drive (SSD).
- A new Halo game called Halo Infinite will be one of the flagship titles on the Xbox Series X.
- Microsoft hasn’t revealed the cost of the Xbox Series X yet, but expect it to be pricey. Microsoft has started selling a new Xbox Wireless Controller that will be included with the Xbox Series X—and that controller alone costs $179.99.
You can check out the Xbox Series X launch video below.
The Fastest. Most Powerful Xbox Ever. #XboxSeriesX #PowerYourDreamshttps://t.co/rNGNQvsdTl pic.twitter.com/fU8R6kjaY3
— Xbox (@Xbox) December 13, 2019