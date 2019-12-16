I wrote the book on ‘sharenting.’ Here’s how you can do right by your kids online

To save Neverland, Peter Pan fought the pirates. To save their childhood, youth today need us, their parents, to fight against our “sharenting” habits. Our kids need us to protect their privacy and, along with it, their protected space to play so that they can make mischief, make mistakes, and grow up better for having made them.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Parents can put videos of their kids in swimsuits on YouTube and post personal information (like age and residence) on social media. These types of legal parental activities put kids at risk of physical harm (such as from an abuser who locates them in real life) and financial harm (from identity theft and credit fraud). The privacy policies of most tech providers are opaque and subject to change, so even parents who try to parse the fine print before hitting “accept” are unlikely to find that they are on the receiving end of much, if any, privacy protection. Ultimately, we limit the potential for our kids to discover who they are and grow up into the people they’re meant to be.” When we lose control of the private details of our children’s lives, we expose our kids to potential embarrassment when they grow up and see the rants we posted about toilet training them; we shape our kids’ reputations when other people learn personal information about them; we expose our kids to adults who might want to harm them. Ultimately, we limit the potential for our kids to discover who they are and grow up into the people they’re meant to be when we pour out information that can be aggregated, analyzed, and acted upon by schools, employers, and other institutions, both now and in the future. How can we become protectors of our kids’ data to play rather than pirates of it? We can’t read every privacy policy, every term and condition of use, for every digital product or service in our homes, on our bodies, in our children’s schools, and beyond. But we can reboot our relationship with tech by reflecting on our values. What are the principled commitments you have around how you want to treat your kids? The values of play, forget, connect, and respect can orient you as you navigate the sharenting terrain. Here are how those values might guide us to make more privacy-protecting daily tech choices. Play: Your kids need protected space for experimentation, to make mischief and mistakes, and grow up stronger for having done so. To give your kids a childhood and an adolescence that honors this process of self-discovery, you need to set up spaces for your kids where they are not being exposed digitally. When your kids are clowning around, resist the urge to put videos of their antics on YouTube. Forget: When your kids inevitably mess up, or simply go through a life stage that may be embarrassing to them later, they deserve the space to learn from it and move past it. To make it possible for them to have a “right to be forgotten,” you can’t rely on the legal system. Instead, think about what you can do—like clean up your social media accounts at least annually—to help the digital world forget about them a bit.

advertisement

When we focus on direct human connection instead of digital connection, we’re deepening both interpersonal relationships and individual privacy.” Connect: When we turn to an AI-enhanced nanny for an unhappy baby or a surveillance app for an unruly teen, we’re bypassing human interactions for digital ones. We’re also giving these digital tools large amounts of sensitive data. When we focus on direct human connection instead of digital connection, we’re deepening both interpersonal relationships and individual privacy. Avoid replacing human interactions with robotic ones for very young children, and avoid monitoring children of any age through surveillance tech. Respect: When we “sharent,” we are effectively paying for free or low-cost digital tech with our children’s data. To put it in transactional terms, we’re not getting a good deal for our kids in selling out their privacy. If we can value their privacy more highly, we can drive a better bargain on their behalf. We can try to purchase goods that are actually privacy-protecting, even if we have to pay more in dollars. And, recognizing that this choice is not financially feasible for many, we can all lend our voices to demanding that privacy-protecting tech is sold at an affordable price. To practice safe sharenting, identify which of your behaviors are most troubling to your kids or to you, as compared to the values you want in your home. For example, when your child is doing something they wouldn’t do in public, keep that experience private. And if it’s something you wouldn’t say to your child’s face, don’t post it. Put your personal sharenting map in writing. Check in with your spouse, friends, family members, and, above all, your kids themselves to stay on track. Check in with your own childhood self. If we remember the value of a “world . . . made of faith, and trust, and pixie dust,” as J.M. Barrie wrote, we can become the gatekeepers of childhood and adolescence our kids need us to be. Leah Plunkett is the author of Sharenthood: Why We Should Think Before We Talk About Our Kids Online. She is also a faculty associate with the Youth & Media team at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University, associate professor at University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, and a mother of two.