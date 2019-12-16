We all make mistakes. Here’s what they taught me about putting consumers first

There’s a fundamental shift happening in healthcare, and CVS Health is well positioned to lead the way. However, that will only happen if we continue to put consumers at the center of every decision we make. What people expect when it comes to healthcare changes every day, and it’s imperative that the industry keeps up and, where possible, stays ahead of the curve.

Of course, that’s easier said than done.

In my time at CVS Health, we’ve made missteps that forced us to rethink our strategy and ultimately make changes to our business. In each case, we realized we had strayed from the essential principle that the consumer must be our top priority.

When drive-through pharmacies were first introduced by some of our competitors, our perhaps overly simplistic view was that by encouraging people to stay in their cars and never enter the store, we would lose foot traffic and, as a result, revenue. We resisted change—and missed the mark.

By not offering the convenience of the drive-through, we caused some people to stop using our pharmacy and stores entirely. Once we started building drive-throughs, we quickly reversed that trend, and today more than half of our nearly 10,000 stores offer this convenient option.

When we first became involved with MinuteClinic nearly two decades ago, the in-store option featured the slogan “You’re Sick, We’re Quick.” This was obviously meant to tout the benefits of simple, convenient care for patients suffering from relatively minor ailments like strep throat or sinus infections.

We soon realized that while convenience was important for consumers, focusing our efforts on this one attribute would prevent us from developing deeper patient relationships. That’s why over time we began to offer broader services like chronic disease management and a more personal experience. We also chose to invest heavily in our certified family nurse practitioners and physician assistants who provide service to millions of patients every year.