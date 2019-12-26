As the 10 most important product innovations of 2019 show—from plant-based burgers to alternate reality headsets—the world still has plenty of room for innovation in meatspace. The brightest products of the past year aren’t just enticing or convenient for users. These products are often using design to question the ritual of consumption as we know it.

Motorola’s foldable phone

The original Motorola Razr (2004) changed the world of technology forever, turning clunky phones into sleek, fashion-forward objects of desire. The followup, 15 years later, features a folding OLED display. It’s a mechanical marvel, and the first flexible screen device that makes any real sense at all, because it turns our too-large smartphones into pocketable devices. The Razr offers an early taste of the bendable, ergonomic electronics to come. [Link]

Fun for everyone



Video game controllers are now so advanced that the military uses them to control tanks and drones. But they require fine motor control that can leave people with disabilities behind. The Xbox Adaptive Controller launched last year, with two giant buttons and lots of extra input options to allow users to connect extra buttons as needed. Then, this year, Logitech decided to actually make those extra buttons. Its $99 kit includes mix-and-match hardware that’s built less for profitability than the needs of diverse users. [Link]

Carbon-negative boozing



My dad always said there was no problem too great that you couldn’t drink yourself out of it. Okay, that isn’t true. But carbon-capturing vodka comes pretty close. A company called Air Co. uses recaptured carbon in the place of yeast to produce vodka. Each bottle scrubs the air as effectively as eight trees breathing for a day. And as an added bonus, Air Co.’s production footprint needs just 500 to 1,000 square feet compared with the acres of land required by traditional distilling. Then take a sip while wearing this compelling, carbon-negative raincoat, and you won’t have to worry about spilling on yourself. [Link]

Voice assistants for first responders



First responders are going into some of the most dangerous places on earth, and in these places, your typical iPhone won’t do because it relies on an infrastructure of fallible antennas to work. Instead, first responders still rely on long-range walkie-talkies. A new walkie-talkie from Motorola Solutions, the APX Next, can be used both hands-free and without an operator on the other end of the line, thanks to a novel voice assistant that helps you access private information without direct internet access. Siri may be an overrated way to find sushi. But the APX Next can literally help save lives; as a firefighter or police officer uses two hands to free someone from a pile of rubble, she can use the APX Next to simultaneously call for help. [Link]

Compelling, quirky mobile gaming

The Nintendo Switch is the best portable gaming system ever made—thanks to a perfect size, a massive library of games, the option to seamlessly dock it to a TV, and controllers that put smartphones to shame. And yet, 2019 brought us two compelling handheld video game consoles (both expected to be released in 2020). Each proves that the independent spirit of hardware design is alive and well.