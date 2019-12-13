Netflix blows up its formula to get you to watch ‘6 Underground’

This is not hyperbole.

We know this because he’s proved it by taking Deadpool from a fringe comic-book character to the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time, and then followed it up with a sequel that once again broke that record (until Joker recently surpassed it).

We also know none of that was a fluke, thanks to his work with Aviation Gin, which recently hit a cultural vein with a hilarious—and hilariously quick—response to that Peloton ad.

It all hit at a perfect time for Netflix, to have the star of its newest film nabbing international media coverage the week before the movie lands. Combined with Netflix, which is renown as a creative marketer in its own right, the two are having fun, pairing Reynolds’s tech billionaire in 6 Underground with the main character of the popular Spanish heist crime series La Casa de Papal, but the company is also letting Reynolds be Reynolds and have his instincts and appeal try to drive viewership.

The foundation of Reynolds’s School of Marketing is built on being both unabashedly meta and extremely self-aware. Witness the Deadpool 2 trailer where he steps out of the trailer to make fun of both CGI and trailers. Or the Aviation Gin spot that is just a collection of one-liners making fun of ad slogans. Advertising has long utilized the knowing wink-wink—to let you know that they know that you know that they know that ads are just something we all have to suffer through. So why not make it funny, right?