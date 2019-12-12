Lizzo met Mayor Pete, and Twitter went wild over their awkward photo

Lizzo and Pete Buttigieg appeared on CBS This Morning on Thursday, chummed it up by engaging in small talk, and took photos together. The encounter—specifically, one awkward photo in which Lizzo looks uncharacteristically uncomfortable—ended up on Twitter and predictably, it caused a stir.
This timing is no accident. Lizzo has a new music video to promote, she was nominated for a ton of Grammys, she’s Time’s Entertainer of the Year, and she’s probably trying to distract people from the Lakers game bare butt incident while also still keeping herself in the news. Meanwhile, Buttigieg is doing horribly with black voters. A recent poll showed him at zero percent among black South Carolina Democrats. During his interview on CBS This Morning, he said (as he has in the past) that he had more work to do with winning black Dem support.
We know that Lizzo is probably a Democrat, since she has defended Bernie Sanders against ageism, mentioned that she wasn’t voting for Trump, and has tweeted support for Elizabeth Warren. The latter wasn’t exactly an endorsement, but she did refer to her as “dope candidate.” But according to Twitter, Buttigieg and Lizzo together in a photo—and Buttigieg acknowledging that he was excited to be standing next to her—is awkward, and people had a field day.
There were “100%” references—many of them riffing on Buttigieg’s own quip to Gayle King wondering if he’d had a DNA test recently. (“Yes, I’m 100% the nominee to lead the way.”) Some people expressed joy that two of their faves met in person, while others accused Buttigieg of pandering.
Let’s take a look at the witty, the harsh, and the everything-in-between responses to what might be considered another weird moment in Lizzo’s momentous 2019.
.@PeteButtigieg was asked by @GayleKing, while standing next to @lizzo on @CBSThisMorning, if he had a DNA test recently? "Yes. I'm 100% the nominee to lead the way –" Buttigieg quirked.
It happened. pic.twitter.com/HJY3V843Oh
why Pete great till he gotta be great?
His extreme discomfort around and his innate fear of people of color is an essential part of his being, unfortunately
and the rest of the american people. but i don't think i could ever trust a dude who rides around with mark zuckerberg. shady AF.
Lol lizzo looks 100% uncomfortable
Lizzo looks exactly as you'd expect for someone who was just forced to meet Pete Buttigieg.
I've never seen Lizzo look uncomfortable, another accomplishment for the accomplishment candidate https://t.co/k7EPRpjeLB
Next to my family photos I always make sure that my TOYOTA logo is framed and in the most frequently looked at places in the house.
He looks like he's trying to sell her a Toyota.
