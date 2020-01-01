These 22 alternatives will let you live a Facebook-free life in 2020

Enough is enough is enough. If you’re anything like me, you’re sick of hearing about Facebook’s mistreatment of your data and our democracy, and you don’t want to use the social network’s services anymore. But that’s harder said than done. Ditching Facebook doesn’t just mean cutting that site and its myriad services, including Messenger, Groups, Events, and Marketplace, out of your life. It also means finding alternatives to Instagram and WhatsApp, as well as preventing Facebook from following you everywhere around the web through its omnipresent network of “like” buttons and logins that track you as you surf.

But after a decade of social media dominating the way that many of us spend time online, 2020 is the perfect time for rethinking your relationship with the big kahuna. As other writers at Fast Company have suggested, it’s not always practical to ditch Facebook completely. Instead, you can be more thoughtful about the way you use it and lock down your privacy settings. However, if you’re looking to cut down your dependence on the company’s tentacle-like reach, here are 22 alternatives that can help.

WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger

While it’s hard to beat the immense reach of either of Facebook’s messaging apps, some suggest turning to Telegram. There are other encrypted apps that can help you ditch WhatsApp or Messenger, such as Signal, Viber, or Wickr, but Telegram has an easy-to-use interface with some great features, including “secret chat,” which encrypts messages and sets them to self-destruct, larger public channels for broadcasting to bigger audiences, and a way to find people on the app via a username (which protects people’s phone numbers). Plus, it’s already big in Asia, where Hong Kong protesters have used it to organize pro-democracy demonstrations and rallies.

Facebook Newsfeed

You definitely should not be getting your news from Facebook, where the algorithms are designed to show you exactly what is going to prod you into spending more and more time on the site. But there are tons of other ways to get aggregated news, including Nuzzel, which sends you a list of stories that people in your Twitter network are talking about, Pocket, which doubles as a bookmarking tool and is owned by the nonprofit Mozilla Foundation, and Flipboard, which surfaces stories using a mix of human and algorithmic curation. Or, just use Twitter. That’s where most journalists are sharing the news of the day as it breaks.

Facebook Groups

You may not have heard of MeWe, but it provides a similar experience to Facebook without ads, algorithms, or data collection. And that extends to groups, which has become one of the core parts of Facebook. MeWe has a host of interest-focused groups that you can join. But you might also get a similar experience on Reddit, which has long been the most prominent host of the biggest message boards on the internet.

If you’re really ambitious, why not just start your own private social network? That’s what one coder did for his friends. He maintains it himself, and it acts like one big group, where everyone behaves according to a set of agreed-upon rules.