Experiences are better than things, but not if you make your memories unsustainably

In the age of FOMO (fear of missing out) and YOLO (you only live once), people are pursuing sensations and memories over material products more than ever.

Statistics from Barclaycard show that in the U.K., spending on theme parks, tourist attractions, garden centers, pubs, and restaurants is on the up, while sales for department stores, clothing, gifts, and appliances are falling. Similar trends are in motion elsewhere. The passing of “peak stuff” has the potential to be good news for the planet. As society becomes increasingly aware that consumption is putting intolerable strain on the planet, sharing experiences can be a more sustainable way to show appreciation for ourselves, our friends, and our family. But this is not a given. Many businesses are capitalizing on the rise in experiential consumption with new and expensive ways to make memories—and many of them are just as damaging for the planet. To avoid these pitfalls, we need to think local. Shifting our focus from product to process has many ethical positives. Taking part in something, such as a pottery class, is both mentally and physically rewarding. For example, engagement in creative arts and crafts can enhance well-being, self-expression, and community involvement. This involvement also creates an awareness and sense of responsibility for what we use in a way that passively clicking and collecting doesn’t. When we put together a holiday, for example, we are much more conscious of the elements that go into this than when picking one off the shelf. This heightened awareness can help address the green consumption gap—wherein a majority of consumers are concerned about environmental issues, but only a minority choose more sustainable options. Education is recognized by organizations such as UNESCO as one of the most powerful tools to support us in making more responsible choices.

If we are to marry experience-seeking with sustainability, we need to be conscious of these tendencies. We also need to redefine our ideas of rewarding experience away from the expensive and far-flung and toward the local. Some of the best memories come from new and unexpected encounters and exchanges with others—but their distance from home doesn’t need to be important. If we are traveling far, it helps to choose experiences that actively involve local residents, who have a greater interest in looking after the local environment and can ensure problems arising from tourism are resolved. As for the journeys to these destinations, the more we can stick to slower but lower-carbon forms of travel, the better. Shared with loved ones, the journey can be just as fun as the destination. Throwing in the nine-to-five and moving into a converted van to travel the world—known as “#vanlife”—can be a more sustainable way to live and travel. Moving at a slow pace and living in a culture of sustainability make this currently one of the most popular hashtags on social media. Long-distance cycles and walking treks are an even better way to turn the destination into the journey and experience the world without harming it. Rising consumption Of course, the increasing popularity of experiences over products does not automatically mean that consumption is in decline. Even established product manufacturers are findings ways to put an experiential spin on things. Hurom, a Korean manufacturer of high-end juicers, markets its machines as making users’ lives healthier and more meaningful to go beyond the product itself and evoke sense experience. It has even set up juice cafés to offer consumers the experience of sampling the juice and juicer before making a purchase. Indeed, the latest sales figures from China’s “singles day,” Black Friday, and Cyber Monday suggest that overall consumption is still rising. Ultimately, whether it’s products or experiences we’re buying, there’s no escaping the reality that we need to be buying less—and to be conscious of the impacts of those we do buy. This may not be popular with businesses keen to push us toward expensive activities to protect their bottom line. But it’s exactly what the planet needs.

Brendan Canavan is a senior lecturer in marketing at the University of Huddersfield. This article is republished from the Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.