The world’s oldest known work of art is eerily beautiful

Some 44,000 years ago, on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, someone crouched in a cave, crushed a chunk of ironstone hematite into a pigment, and proceeded to paint a rich scene onto the limestone walls, full of wild boar, buffalo, and their half-human, half-animal hunters.

As researchers from Griffith University confirmed in a paper published this month in Nature, it is the oldest painting ever found. “This new cave painting we have dated in Sulawesi is the earliest known rock art made by our species and apparently the earliest representational picture or figurative imagery in prehistoric art,” says Adam Brumm, the associate professor at Griffith University who led the study, over email.

Brumm’s team had been exploring caves in the area, which are known to contain paintings, albeit none this old. A keen eye spotted a hole in the cavern they were exploring—like a scene out of an Indiana Jones film—which led to the discovery of the area where the painting was found.

“One of our Indonesian team members (Pak Hamrullah) noticed a small hole in the ceiling of the cave and climbed several meters up a fig tree vine to investigate it,” Brumm recounts. “He crawled into the hole and discovered that it was actually the opening to a small, previously hidden chamber higher up in the limestone cliff face and this is where he found the cave art panel.”

The work itself demonstrates both intention and sophistication. More than a mere image, it actually tells a story of a hunt, featuring animals and animal-human hybrids. The fact that it features these bird- and reptile-headed people, known as therianthropes, implies the painting was produced by a civilization that had embraced spirituality—or perhaps even a formal mythology.

“To me this image is a testimony to the power of human imagination and creativity and in particular to the importance of storytelling in the human journey—not just telling stories about what happened last week, but dreaming up fantastical, amazing tales —works of fiction—that help us make sense of the world and that bind human communities together,” he says. “It has been said before that we are a storytelling species—I think this ancient Indonesian cave painting shows that very clearly.”

Objectively, all its details add up to a highly sophisticated visual and narrative work. The next level of complexity would be a written language system (and Cuneiform wouldn’t appear for 35,000 more years).