  • 6:02 am

These are the top TikTok videos, memes, and artists of 2019

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Without a doubt, the social media sensation of 2019 has been TikTok. The platform has exploded in popularity with teens and young adults (though it’s also been mired in controversy). And as with other social media platforms, TikTok has revealed a year-end retrospective revealing the top videos, memes, and artists of 2019.

TikTok’s top viral video: David Dobrik and Nick Uhas’ crazy take on Elephant Toothpaste – @daviddobrik

TikTok’s top meme: #POV

TikTok’s top artist: Lil Nas X

TikTok’s top celebrity: Will Smith

TikTok’s top breakout creator: @zachking

TikTok’s top dance trend: The Woah

