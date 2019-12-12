These are the top TikTok videos, memes, and artists of 2019

Without a doubt, the social media sensation of 2019 has been TikTok. The platform has exploded in popularity with teens and young adults (though it’s also been mired in controversy). And as with other social media platforms, TikTok has revealed a year-end retrospective revealing the top videos, memes, and artists of 2019.
TikTok’s top viral video: David Dobrik and Nick Uhas’ crazy take on Elephant Toothpaste – @daviddobrik
TikTok’s top meme: #POV
TikTok’s top artist: Lil Nas X
TikTok’s top celebrity: Will Smith
TikTok’s top breakout creator: @zachking
TikTok’s top dance trend: The Woah
TikTok’s top creative effect: Face Zoom
TikTok’s top pet and animal video: A pro chicken hunter, who was saved from a cage, gets the best birthday gift – @strykerthecat
TikTok’s top sports highlight: Donating your phone to frisbee parkour – @brodiesmith
You can check out TikTok’s entire list of the top 100 TikToks here.