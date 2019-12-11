Get this app that turns your iPhone into a classic iPod before Apple kills it

It’s nearly 2020, folks. We know not what terrors the next decade may bring, but if you thought the 2010s were a bit tOo mUcH, there’s still time to end this decade right—by, uh, sprinting back to 2009 with an app that makes your iPhone look like an old-school, click-wheel iPod.

Ahh—when music was just music, you know?

Developer Louis Anslow is the creator of Rewound, a customizable music player that more or less turns the iPhone’s touchscreen into an iPod Classic (sans video). Anslow isn’t the first developer to try to feast on our insatiable desire for iPod nostalgia, as the Verge reports, but Anslow managed to get Rewound into the app store with a workaround that may or may not run afoul of Apple’s intellectual property rules. That means you’ll have to follow a few steps to get your pretend iPod up and running—but it’s easy and worth the effort.

Grant Rewound access to your music library (Spotify compatibility is apparently “coming” but is not available yet).

Tap “download skins.” You can grab one via Twitter, of all places.

Save it to your photos and add it to the app.

Turn on “winding-based navigation.”

Anslow tells Fast Company that the “project is about the blurring line between the digital and physical world.” Clearly the buzz this app is generating is linked to the iPod, but Anslow notes that the app could take on “a Zune or a Creative Zen interface . . . it could be any 2000s era MP3 player. Skins are user created and hosted.” Right. Thanks, bud!