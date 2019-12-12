‘The Rise of Skywalker’ is days away, but fans are still arguing about ‘The Last Jedi’

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will bring to a close the four-decade-spanning Skywalker saga—and it’s no exaggeration to say it’s a momentous moment in cinematic history.

Sure, Star Wars will live on in countless iterations, more than likely led by Baby Yoda. However, the Skywalker saga is what started it all. Outside of staggering box-office figures (Episodes I-VIII have grossed more than $7.7 billion globally), the Skywalker saga launched one of the most passionate fan bases—and one that stretches across generations.

But at what should be a moment of excitement during the sunset of one of the most beloved and lucrative movie franchises of all time with The Rise of Skywalker, people are still as divisive as ever over the film’s predecessor, The Last Jedi.

And a recent New York Times article just stirred the pot even further.

In the run-up to The Rise of Skywalker, the Times ran a feature talking to director J.J. Abrams and its stars. The article chronicles Abrams’s initial hesitation to do The Force Awakens and the late-in-pre-production switch from Colin Trevorrow to Abrams to direct The Rise of Skywalker.

When it came to The Last Jedi, however, it was clear Abrams was choosing his words wisely:

Abrams praised “The Last Jedi” for being “full of surprises and subversion and all sorts of bold choices.” “On the other hand,” he added, “it’s a bit of a meta approach to the story. I don’t think that people go to ‘Star Wars’ to be told, ‘This doesn’t matter.'” Even so, Abrams said “The Last Jedi” laid the groundwork for “The Rise of Skywalker” and “a story that I think needed a pendulum swing in one direction in order to swing in the other.”

The Last Jedi has without a doubt been the most polarizing film in the Skywalker saga. Some praised the bold path director Rian Johnson forged that ran counter to what people have come to expect from a Star Wars film. Others, as Abrams pointed out, just wanted a Star Wars film.