I used to support ever-present cameras. After one shocking night, I’m not so sure

Some days, I am excited about the power that camera-vision technologies afford: smart mirrors that read heart rate from your gaze, connected doorbells that recognize visitors, and mobile payment systems that treat your face as a password are just a few of the myriad applications. I’m currently working on designing robots that can roam through environments such as hospital hallways, hotel lobbies, and conference halls, providing services such as cleaning, helping people find their way, and delivering supplies.

“The camera is the everything sensor,” I announced in my 2017 keynote talk for Building IoT, a gathering of technologists focused on the internet of things. The camera has quickly become the most versatile and ubiquitous sensing system there is. The robots I’m designing rely on different types of camera vision to navigate spaces and understand objects they need to manipulate. Without it, the robots are quite dumb and possess limited abilities to complete even simple tasks. This “everything sensor” provides me as a designer with the flexibility to consider the nuances of interaction that make the difference between a good product and a really great, intuitive, sophisticated product.

But then there are days when the problems posed by the presence of cameras make me want to avoid them at all costs, like the time my friend Claire called me in a panic. “I figured out why the nanny quit,” she exclaimed. “I need to talk!” That evening, she proceeded to describe, in gory detail, the pornographic conversation between Mark, her husband of 11 years, and her 26-year old nanny that was captured on the microphone of a hidden camera that had been lazily left recording in the living room. She had attempted to log in to the family Nest camera account, but ended up using a prepopulated username and password that showed her a camera feed she hadn’t remembered.

“I can’t stop thinking about how hot you were that night,” she heard him say on the audio track, making Claire wince. As the conversation continued, she could hear her 2-year-old just feet away, clearly ignored by both adults in the room.

Claire’s experience was gut-wrenching, and also illuminating. How different would it have been, she wondered, if the Black Mirror-style recording had never existed? What if the affair had come to light in more traditional ways, with the discovery of a discarded hair clasp or pair of panties? Maybe an admission of guilt would surface over time as her husband reflected on what he had done and sought to clear his conscience. While Mark clearly showed a lapse of judgment, the audio recording robbed him of the chance to present his version of the story to his wife during this critical inflection point in their relationship—instead of the one that the camera caught.

We all have a version of ourselves that we modify for different situations: the friend, the lover, the coworker, the parent. We control and craft these identities carefully and present the version of ourselves that is appropriate for the context. But what about the version of all of us that’s under the watchful gaze of what I call the “robot eye”—the combination of ubiquitous camera and microphone recordings that can be analyzed by AI and shared with the highest bidder?