How to plan a maternity leave that is less stressful for everyone

Having a child is one of life’s greatest joys. However, for parents who work—and for our employers and coworkers—it can also be a major source of stress. After all, when we take time off to care for our newborns, our work doesn’t take time off with us. It’s natural to still worry about our projects, our teams, and our clients and to wonder how it will all get done when we are away.

The first time I took maternity leave, I experienced all of that stress. I didn’t know what to expect and how I would manage returning to work after having a child. I was stressed about what I was missing in the office and worried that the contract recruiter taking my place wasn’t going to get up to speed with my role quickly enough.

My second maternity leave was significantly less stressful, largely due to the experience I gained from my first leave and the pre-planning I did prior to going out on leave. It was determined that two of my coworkers had the bandwidth to cover my role while I was away, so we put together a very specific escalation plan, and I felt comfortable leaving knowing I had someone to support my clients and team.

Now that I have experienced two entirely different leaves, and have managed direct reports who have taken leave, here are some tips employers can use to help new parents—as well as their teams, partners, and clients—feel valued, balanced, and at ease.

Start planning in advance

Planning for maternity cover should begin as far in advance as possible, ideally as soon as an employer finds out that an employee is expecting. Planning months ahead allows enough time to think things through in an organized way and to engage and train up the individuals who will take over your employee’s responsibilities. Scurrying at the last minute can create panic, throws a massive “wrap-up” workload on your team, and leaves little time for new resources to ask questions and get the insights they need to perform well.

Employers need to discuss the everyday duties and expectations of the employee who will be leaving so that they can find an adequate replacement. Leaders also need to create a thorough escalation plan to use if something goes wrong while the new parent is out, including who to contact—and how—in the event of an emergency.

Decide what type of talent to use

The type of talent employed or deployed to cover for an employee on leave is more important than it may seem. Depending on the position, available skills, and productivity expectations, you may opt to hire a temporary full-time employee, have one or more existing workers pick up certain tasks, or contract a gig worker.