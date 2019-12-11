GM’s new 2021 Chevy Suburban SUVs might actually be bigger than your bedroom

GM unveiled its 2021 SUV lineup, and the theme is oversize. The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban will grow by a half foot, bringing it to 18.8 feet—which is longer than most people’s bedroom walls. The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, which is nearly the same vehicle but smaller, clocks in at 17.6 feet long.

The Suburban can now haul 144.7 cubic feet of your belongings, or approximately the volume of a petit elephant.

Reuters reports that profits from the gas guzzlers “will help fund development of electric vehicles that the automaker promises for the future.” Profit margins can be as high as 30%.

Regulations currently require automakers to meet average fuel economies for car and truck fleets, so they typically sell small, gas-efficient models near cost (hint: they’re a screamin’ deal!), and then profit on large cars, SUVs, and trucks. The 2020 Chevy Suburban starts at $51,700.

Industry rag the Car Connection says that “visually it will be easy to spot the 2021 Tahoe and Suburban on the road.” Yes, just look for the whale-on-wheels blocking your line of vision.