Amazon Christmas order deadlines: These are the dates you need to know

With two weeks to go until Christmas, there aren’t many shopping days left. And while you’ve still got plenty of time to walk into brick-and-mortar stores to grab your gifts, online orders are another story. Time is quickly dwindling if you want to ensure your online orders arrive in time to put under the tree.

Amazon wants customers to be keenly aware of this fact, too, which is why the company has posted a reminder on its website outlining the dates people need to order by using various shipping methods to ensure their items arrive by the 24th. Those dates are:

Last day for free shipping by Amazon for orders over $25: Saturday, December 14

Last day for standard shipping (items ship within three to five business days): Wednesday, December 18

Last day for free Prime shipping: Sunday, December 22

Last day for one-day delivery: Monday, December 23

In other words: Get those orders placed ASAP if you want to take advantage of free shipping—and don’t want to disappoint the kiddos on Christmas morning.