Google’s Year in Search 2019 video highlights the superheroes all around us

Out of all the tech year-in-review recaps, Google’s annual “Year in Search” video is probably the most anticipated and well known. Unlike YouTube’s Rewind video , Google’s Year in Search videos are generally well received due to their inspirational tone, good song choices, and really hitting that “year that was” nostalgia-factor head-on.

Google’s Year in Search 2019 continues the tradition, with this year’s video focusing on whom people turn to in times of uncertainty: heroes. And as Google points out in the video’s description, searches for heroes soared this year:

Throughout history, when times are challenging, the world goes looking for heroes. And this year, searches for heroes — both superheroes and everyday heroes — soared around the world.

In addition to releasing its Year in Search 2019 video, Google also revealed its lists of the top trending searches of 2019. Google points out that the “top trending searches” are not the terms that were searched for the most, rather they are the search terms that saw their traffic spike in 2019 compared to the number of times they were searched for in 2018.

You can check out the top trending searches of 2019 for the United States in the “Searches,” “News,” and “What is . . . ” categories below, or check out all of Google’s trending search categories for 2019 here.

Searches

Disney Plus Cameron Boyce Nipsey Hussle Hurricane Dorian Antonio Brown Luke Perry Avengers Endgame Game of Thrones iPhone 11 Jussie Smollett

News

Hurricane Dorian Notre Dame Cathedral Women’s World Cup Area 51 raid Copa America El Paso shooting Sri Lanka Government shutdown Equifax data breach settlement California earthquake

What is . . .