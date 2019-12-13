65% of owners buy their pets holiday gifts. Here’s what to get your dog.

If you’ve made it to this article, you’re probably at least thinking about getting a gift for your pet these holidays. You’re not alone: A 2018 report from Nielsen found that 65% of pet owners bought their pet a birthday or holiday present. Additionally, 95% of pet owners said they considered their pets to be members of the family. So go ahead, get a stocking for Fido, Spike, Whiskers, Scooby—all the silly or serious-named pets in your life. Not sure where to start? Here are eight well-designed, tech-savvy, and downright fun gifts for your four-legged family member(s).

Fi Smart Collar

If the term “smart collar” doesn’t make much sense, let me interpret: the new Fi collar is basically an Apple Watch for your pooch. The Bluetooth-enabled collar keeps track of your dogs’ activity and also acts as a tracking device—so you always know exactly where they are, no matter how near or far you are. Fi solves the problem of tracking chips, which can only be utilized for tracking if a lost dog ends up at a veterinary clinic or shelter that can activate it. It tracks your dog’s every step and exact location, whether they’re out roaming the back yard or further away from home. ($149)

Suction Pup dog toy

If your high energy dog gets a little too playful sometimes (while you’re working from home or trying to fold the laundry), check out the Suction Pup. One Fast Company editor swears by this ingenious toy that suctions to the wall and lets your dog play tug of war with him or herself. ($17)

The Farmer’s Dog Fresh Food

Countless people have New Year’s resolutions lined up to “eat better” in 2020—so why not let Fido get in on the good health journey, too? The Farmer’s Dog, a DTC company that offers customized food plans for your dog, views fresh dog food (not dried up, processed kibble) as a common sense health choice for your pet. The food includes ingredients such as turkey, carrots, and spinach, and weekly subscription rates for small dogs average just $3 a day. (Prices vary)

Ruffwear Webmaster Harness

This harness was originally designed for hiking and mountain climbing with dogs, but one FC editor says it’s perfect for “elderly, disabled, or just plain mischievous” pets, too. It straps behind each front leg, making it nearly impossible for even the best escape artists, and a handle that runs down the dog’s back makes for easy assistance climbing up stairs or hopping into cars. It’s also “basically indestructible.” ($60)

Furbo dog camera

If you’re out of the house for a lot of the day (or if you’re just a concerned dog parent), the Furbo dog camera is the perfect gift to put yourself and your pet at ease. This smart camera connects to your phone, so you can visually check in no matter where you are. It also has a bark detector (to send you a push notification if your dog starts causing a ruckus), a speaker you can talk through to give commands or calm your dog down, and a treat distributor (for good boys). ($150-250)

The Dognald Dog Toy

Ah, a classic chew toy. Is there a better stocking stuffer for your furry friends? This bestselling toy from Barkbox doesn’t squeak (it grunts) and features shreddable orange hair that your dog can rip up as fast as an impeachment witness can rip up a defense. ($10)